Welcome
Whether you have a specific Avaya platform in mind, need vertical market solutions, or are looking to expand your Contact Center or UC capabilities, DevConnect Partner Gallery is the place to start.
0-9
911 Secure LLC
VoIP-based Enhanced and Next Generation 911 with notifications, tracking of phones, and 911 coverage for remote workers.
Tested Solutions:
- SENTRY™ - Affordable and easy-to-use, SENTRY solves NG911 and E911 with phone tracking, 911 call routing and on-site notifications.
911inform, LLC
911inform is the notification and security management platform that bridges the gap between first responders and your organization.
Tested Solutions:
- 911inform Location Discovery Solution - Update your VoIP location from your phone or computer.
- 911inform Connected Building Solution - The all-encompassing emergency system that empowers first responders.
Aiphone Corporation
For those responsible for safety and security, Aiphone provides a wide breadth of high quality, reliable products.
Tested Solutions:
- Aiphone IX Series Video Door, Audio Door & Master Stations - SIP-based door stations with one & two-way audio and/or video capabilities.
Alvaria, Inc.
Alvaria (fka Aspect) is a world leader in enterprise-scale customer experience and workforce engagement management.
Tested solutions:
- Alvaria Advanced Outreach - Maximize contact center efficiency, improve customer experience, and simplify compliance.
AMC Technology, LLC
Bringing people together through great interactions!
Tested Solutions:
- DaVinci Platform - Open-architecture iPaaS solution with pre-built apps for integration with your Avaya contact center platform.
AMTELCO
AMTELCO has been a leading provider of customized call center and attendant console innovations for more than 40 years.
Tested Solutions:
- Soft Agent - Soft Agent provides customizable and intuitive call flow navigation that easily guides call center agents and console operators through every call.
- Genesis Intelligent Series - Console, contact center, recording, directory assistance and automated clinical communication, greetings and appointment reminders.
ASAPP
ASAPP provides AI Cloud Services for Contact Centers. Some of the largest companies in the world are partnering with ASAPP to transform their CX.
Tested Solutions:
- ASAPP Voice - AI Native interface that brings real-time intelligence to your agents, managers, and executives.
ASC Technologies AG Solutions
ASC Technologies AG for contact centers and financial and public safety organizations that record, analyze, and evaluate communications.
Tested Solutions:
- EVOIPneo - Captures, archives, and analyzes IP-based communications and related data in accordance with prescribed security standards.
ASCOM
Ascom is a trusted and established global leader in mission critical, wireless on-site solutions.
Tested Solutions:
- Ascom IP-DECT - Innovative wireless solution combining VoIP and DECT technology that is reliable, secure, and easy to deploy and maintain.
- Ascom Myco 3 - Enterprise Smartphone - Enterprise-grade Smartphone for Android.
- Ascom i63 VoWiFi - Enterprise-grade VoWiFi phone.
- Ascom Myco 4 - A smartphone for smarter communication and collaboration.
Avtec, Inc.
Avtec, Inc. Pure IP dispatch console solutions for transportation, public safety, utility, business and industry, and government markets.
Tested Solutions:
- Scout VoIP Dispatch Consoles - Proven. Scalable. Reliable.
Beta 80 Group
Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) solutions for the Emergency Management Market, including EMS, Fire and Law Enforcement.
Tested Solutions:
- Life 1st CAD - Computer Aided Dispatch + GIS platform for 112, 9-1-1, Police, Fire, Ambulance, Coast Guard and other PSAPs.
Calabrio
Calabrio provides an intelligent, fully integrated contact center workforce engagement suite.
Tested Solutions:
- Calabrio Workforce Management (WFM) - Agility for the modern contact center.
- Calabrio Quality Management (QM) - Move the contact center forward - every day, every interaction.
CallCabinet Corporation
Pioneering compliant call recording and analytics solutions that enable unrestricted business intelligence.
Tested Solutions:
- CallCabinet Compliant Call Recording - Compliant, end-to-end call recording, delivering CX insights for operational efficiencies, productivity, training, and BI reporting features.
CardEasy
CardEasy offers a secure, PCI DSS compliant payment solution for contact centers for both voice and digital channels.
Tested Solutions:
- CardEasy Agent Assist - Agent Assist de-scopes contact center environments from PCI DSS by utilizing DTMF masking and automated speech recognition to capture payment data.
CCT Deutschland GmbH
A leader in Multi-Experience Customer Interaction Management enabling companies to build stronger customer relationships.
Tested Solutions:
CCT ContactPro - Unified omnichannel desktop for optimal agent efficiency and automation.
Cetis Inc.
Cetis, Inc. designs and manufactures a broad range of analog, VoIP telephone, and high-speed Internet products.
Tested Solutions:
- Hospitality SIP Endpoint Phones - Cetis VoIP hospitality phones adhere to the SIP 2.0 standards, are POE (802.3af) and share the same circuit board & firmware.
Cogito Corporation
Enabling enterprises to improve the customer experience by measuring and improving emotional intelligence in real-time.
Tested Solutions:
- Cogito Dialog® - Improving customer engagement and agent effectiveness by measuring and guiding conversations in real-time.
Comstice Inc.
Our high-impact cloud-like solutions - agent webphone, reporting and wallboard - empower your organisation to deliver a world-class customer experience.
Tested Solutions:
- Comstice Quartz Reporting and Analytics - Comprehensive call reporting solution offering automated reports, visual charts and drill-downs, goal-setting and third party data integration.
Cox Communications
Cox Communications is a large, leading provider of telecommunication services across 18 states in the U.S.
Tested Solutions:
- Cox Communications SIP Trunking Service - SIP trunks can offer significant cost-savings for enterprises by consolidating voice, data and other communications tools on a single network.
Cyara Solutions Pty. Ltd.
Customer experience mapping leader providing omnichannel testing, discovery, and monitoring of IVR, chat, email, and call recording.
Tested Solutions:
- Cyara Customer Experience (CX) Automated Testing & Monitoring - End-to-end customer journey testing, discovery and monitoring for a true omnichannel view of the customer experience.
Dizzion
Managed Desktop-as-a-Service. Work from Anywhere. Business as Usual.
Tested Solutions:
- Dizzion DaaS and Managed DaaS - Multi-cloud digital workspace delivering voice capability through high performance desktops-as-a-service.
DuVoice
DuVoice provides hospitality features for Avaya communications platforms for small, mid-sized and large enterprises.
Tested Solutions:
- DV2000 - DuVoice supports the hospitality market by providing a PMS interface, wake-up calling, guest voice mail and online guest administration.
DVSAnalytics
DVSAnalytics provides workforce optimization solutions including recording, quality management, analytics, and workforce management to businesses of all sizes.
Tested Solutions:
- Encore Workforce Optimization Solutions - DVSAnalytics Encore® WFO solutions include interaction recording, quality management, analytics, and workforce management.
Easy On Hold
Build amazing caller experiences using sophisticated Easy On Hold solutions that deliver high-fidelity, targeted, dynamic content.
Tested Solutions:
- Streaming Queue Music - Cloud-based media streaming service built to enhance and maintain quality customer experiences in the contact center queue.
eMetrix Systems LLC
eMetrix Systems is the creator of The Reporting Engine, a powerful call center reporting software.
Tested Solutions:
- The Reporting Engine - The Reporting Engine is a powerful call center reporting software solution offering both real-time and historical reports.
Engelbart Software GmbH
Based on an API first approach, Engelbart Software provides innovative technologies for UC and IT-Services to empower your business.
EPOS Group A/S
EPOS delivers high-end audio solutions designed for enterprises and gaming.
Tested Solutions:
- ADAPT & IMPACT Series Headsets – Choose from a variety of models, including wired, DECT, and wireless BT options, all delivering excellent audio and voice clarity in a range of styles for office and commuting environments.
- EXPAND 30 (Wired/Wireless BT Speakerphone) - Portable, wireless, Bluetooth® speakerphone with exceptional audio. Conferencing for up to 8 people.
etherFAX
A leading provider of hybrid-cloud fax solutions that digitize workflows and help optimize business processes.
Tested Solutions:
- etherFAX - A secure data transmission solution that enables the trusted exchange of structured and unstructured documents and data between disparate and agnostic systems, as well as traditional fax.
Fijowave Limited
Fijowave provides secure remote connectivity for IoT communication networks using Zero Trust end-to-end encrypted cybersecurity.
Tested Solutions:
- Fijoport - Remote Access Platforms - Fijoport provides secure remote access for voice and communication networks. Access all your IT/OT equipment from a single dashboard.
- Fijowave Business DECT - Advanced world class wireless communication solution driven by DECT technology to provide mobility efficiency and extraordinary voice quality.
Great Software Laboratory (GS Lab)
Crafting smart and innovative solutions for enterprises using our extensive Avaya product expertise.
Tested Solutions:
- GS Lab Custom Development and Professional Services - Custom-built solutions that work with your Avaya communications ecosystem.
HigherGround, Inc.
Bringing peace of mind with mission critical technology solutions.
Tested Solutions:
- Calibre - Interaction recording and analytics for performance monitoring in mission critical communications centers.
Imperium Software Technologies
Imperium Software Technologies A global company providing CCaaS, UCaaS, and SaaS solutions to ME, Asia, Africa, digitally transforming and enhancing customer experience.
Tested Solutions:
- Inaipi Smart Social Media Connector - A social media connector that enables contact center agents to efficiently manage messages from popular social media platforms through a single dashboard.
- Inaipi Hospitality App - Inaipi Hospitality App is an Android-based application installed into Avaya Vantage device to deliver a fully customized telephony solution for guests.
iNEMSOFT
iNEMSOFT specializes in unified communications and push-to-talk solutions to integrate and manage land-mobile radios, phones and other endpoints efficiently.
Tested Solutions:
- ClassOn® iCAS - Transparently integrates all land-based radio channels with business communications on a high-availability SIP/UCaaS platform.
- ONCENTS® Endpoint Manager - Efficient and cost-effective software for managing Avaya endpoints.
Inisoft Limited
Leading provider of high performance solutions addressing the needs of the customer service environment around the globe.
Tested Solutions:
- Syntelate XA - Simple and powerful omni-channel customer engagement suite that improves agent and customer experience while streamlining operations.
IR (Integrated Research)
(Integrated Research) IR is a leading global provider of proactive performance and experience management solutions for mission critical multi-vendor UC and Contact Center systems.
Tested Solutions:
- IR Collaborate - powered by Prognosis - Real-time monitoring, alerting, troubleshooting, reporting, and analytics delivers complete end-to-end visibility, actionable insights, and control 24x7x365.
Interactive Northwest, Inc. (INI)
INI develops innovative interactive voice response (IVR), computer telephony integration (CTI), and self-service applications.
Tested Solutions:
- INI AudioMenus® - INI AudioMenus creates front-end IVR menus & routing applications for contact centers.
- INI SureConnect® - A robust callback application with Caller First and Agent First options to suit all contact center needs.
- INI FormStudio® - INI FormStudio is an easy-to-use, web-based application for creating, deploying, and analyzing voice and visual surveys and forms.
- INI OutboundStudio® - A powerful outbound campaign toolkit offering enhanced response options for both voice and SMS channels.
- Interactive Speech Attendant® - A robust solution for organizations looking to offer speech-enabled self-service menus and replace deprecated name dialers.
Intradiem
Intradiem offers Intelligent Automation solutions to help customer service teams boost productivity, enhance agent engagement, and improve customer experience.
Tested Solutions:
Intradiem Intelligent Automation - Intradiem Intelligent Automation integrates with ACD and WFM systems to process real-time data points and take immediate action to improve agent productivity
IntraNext Systems
IntraNext Systems specializes in secure payment handling and agent productivity tools.
Tested Solutions:
- SmartSIP® - SmartSIP is a PCI SSF validated payment software application designed for secure payment handling in contact centers.
- Event Intelligence® - Event Intelligence by IntraNext Systems is a Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) application suite for contact centers.
IPC Systems Inc.
Leading provider of mission-critical communications solutions to financial services firms, security, power, energy, utility and transportation enterprises.
Tested Solutions:
- Unigy - Unigy is a single, unified trading communications and applications platform for trading organizations of all sizes.
Jabra
A world leading provider of corded and wireless headsets and USB speakerphones for contact centers, offices, and mobile users.
Tested Solutions:
- Jabra Evolve/Evolve2, Stealth UC Engage, Biz, and Pro Series Headsets - For better concentration, for better conversation. Jabra offers a range of wired and wireless headset options for UC and contact center users alike.
- Jabra SPEAK™ Series Speakerphones - Conference calls made simple; collaboration made easy.
Komutel Inc.
Komutel delivers advanced solutions in data integration and maximized network use (landline, cellular, Internet, radio).
Tested Solutions:
- Komstat - Call Detail Reporting - Gathers and analyzes call detail information from your telecom infrastructure to help you make better decisions.
- SIT 911 Console - SIT 911 Console integrates your telephone system with your organization data sources for faster call handling and greater accuracy.
- Komutel Attendant Consoles - Integrate your telephone system with your organization's data sources for faster call handling and greater accuracy.
- Komlog - Voice and Data Recording Logger - Komlog is a versatile and user-friendly recording solution for use in public safety, healthcare, finance and contact center applications.
Korbyt
Korbyt acts as a data visualization extension that brings together your call center data sources, whether in the cloud, on-premise, or hybrid.
Tested Solutions:
- Korbyt Anywhere - Connect, gather, transform, and visualize data to drive better business outcomes in contact centers.
Krisp
Cutting-edge Voice AI that localizes accents, delivers PII-redacted transcriptions, and bidirectionally eliminates background noise, echoes, and voices to improve productivity for contact centers.
Tested Solutions:
Krisp for Contact Centers - AI-powered solution for contact centers providing noise, background voice, and echo cancellation to reach full audio clarity in online calls.
LinkThat
LinkThat optimizes digital communication and processes, seamlessly integrating telephony and CRM systems with real-time AI and automated services across all channels for any industry.
Tested Solutions:
- LinkThat CUBE - Gain critical advantages with AI-powered CRM integrations for Avaya contact center solutions (including Salesforce, SAP, and Dynamics 365), enabling customer popup, 360-degree views of customer interactions, and complete contact history.
LivePerson, Inc. (formerly Tenfold)
LivePerson Tenfold helps companies have better customer conversations by empowering them to create a superior customer experience.
Tested Solutions:
Tenfold Next Generation CTI for CRM - Integrates your existing CRM with your communications platform via CTI to enable Screen Pops, Click-to-Dial and Call Logging.
LumenVox
LumenVox is a leading developer of high-quality, carrier-grade speech recognition and text-to-speech software.
Tested Solutions:
- The LumenVox Text-to-Speech Server - The LumenVox TTS Server provides Text-to-Speech synthesis, turning written text into spoken speech.
- LumenVox Call Progress Analysis - The new LumenVox Call Progress Analysis (CPA) increases the effectiveness of your outbound messaging application.
- The LumenVox Speech Recognizer - A software solution that converts spoken audio into text, providing users with a means of input and interaction with automated systems.
Mutare
Mutare A recognized leader in voice threat defense for the enterprise.
Tested Solutions:
- Voice Traffic Filter - The Mutare Voice Traffic Filter purifies voice network traffic by removing unwanted calls at the network edge.
NexGen, Inc.
NextGen provides leading-edge telecommunication solutions and exceptional customer service in Japan.
Tested Solutions:
- LA-6000 - VoIP-based software voice logger that collects and stores data and performs call recording for small to large networks.
novalink Gmbh
Alerting, messaging, and security products for Seniorcare, Healthcare, Industry and Retail, Public Sector, and Hospitality.
Tested Solutions:
- novaalert - Flexible alerting, monitoring, and security.
NovelVox India Pvt. Ltd.
Digitally transform the customer experience and agent productivity with 75+ integrations and industry vertical optimization.
Tested Solutions:
- NovelVox Agent Accelerator - Integrate with over 75 applications and optimize agent desktop interfaces for your industry vertical with NovelVox Agent Accelerator.
NVT Phybridge
NVT Phybridge Innovations to address market needs in the areas of IP Telephony, Converged Networks, UC and Physical Security.
Tested Solutions:
- NVT Phybridge PoLRE & FLEX Switches - Enable powerful, long-reach IP connectivity using UTP to deliver PoE over a single pair of wire or multi-pair UTP cables. Available in a variety of form factors and capacities, with managed and unmanaged options.
Parlance Corporation
Parlance leverages intelligent speech technologies to improve the caller experience for leading organizations nationwide.
Tested Solutions:
- Parlance - We use speech recognition automation to modernize and improve the first step of every caller' journey and remove barriers to service.
Pexip
Pexip makes seamless video communication available to all organizations regardless of technology platforms and security requirements.
Tested Solutions:
- Pexip Infinity - On-premises or private tenant video conferencing platform for air-gapped collaboration environments.
Pridis B.V.
Pridis is a leading provider of snap-ins, attendant solutions, telecom expense management, reach ability reporting tooling, and data integration.
Tested Solutions:
- Florin Telecom Management Solution (Call Detail Record+) - Allows users to create a mapping between the organization structure and the telecom related data resulting in powerful business information.
- Attendant Solution - Connecsy - User friendly, PC-based desktop operator console.
- Connecsy Enterprise and Connecsy SME Attendant Solutions - Offers tools enabling the smallest business to the largest enterprises to manage and direct calls to the right person in the organization.
Resource Software International Ltd.(RSI)
Resource Software International Ltd. (RSI) specializes in harnessing telecom metrics to track, monitor and manage the performance of network facilities for a more productive communication ecosystem.
Tested Solutions:
- Shadow All-In-One Analytics (Shadow A1) – A modular, cloud-based solution offering scalable analytics for messages, video & phone; real-time agent/queue dashboards; CRM integration options, call recording replay; and real-time emergency alert notifications.
- Shadow Agent - Shadow Agent adds call center features to call queues and agents, and real-time KPIs for more informed business decisions.
Scantalk
Scantalk ApS specializes in Unified Communications and customized CTI Integrations.
Tested Solutions:
- TeamView® Unified Operator - Unified communication solution for receptionists.
SESTEK
A global technology company helping organisations with conversational solutions become data-driven, increase efficiency and deliver better experiences.
Tested Solutions:
- SESTEK Knovvu Virtual Agent - Increase self-service utilization and decrease customer service operational costs by using Speech Recognition (SR) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technologies to understand customer intent and respond without the need for live agents.
- SESTEK Speech Recognition - Sestek Speech Recognition enables machines and applications to understand spoken language commands.
- SESTEK Text-to-Speech - A powerful speech synthesis solution that vocalizes written text into audible speech, rendered in a clear, human-like voice.
- Sestek Voice Biometrics - Monitoring more than 100 unique parameters of the human voice, Sestek's Voice Biometrics authorises callers within seconds, irrespective of the language spoken.
Speakerbus Technology Limited
Speakerbus is an innovative provider of collaborative communications technology and services to mission critical voice markets.
Tested Solutions:
- iTurret - Multiparty collaborative communications - iTurret provides specialist high capacity call handling and collaborative communications for the most demanding business-critical markets.
- ARIA Soft Client - ARIA mobile technology lets you work from home or anywhere.
Spectralink Corporation
Spectralink is a global leader in workplace wireless solutions, solving everyday problems of mobile workers through technology, innovation and integration.
Tested Solutions:
- PIVOT by Spectralink (87-Series) - A WorkSmart Solution based on the Android® platform, it also provides easy access to applications and resources to help you do your job better.
- Spectralink 84-Series Wireless Mobile Devices - Transforming workflows with mobile unified communications.
- Spectralink DECT Servers - Scalable IP DECT solutions that can grow and develop with your business.
- Spectralink Versity Enterprise Smartphones - Versity defines the next-generation of enterprise mobility with superior voice quality, flexible app integration and proven durability.
Spok, Inc.
Spok Clinical communication and collaboration platform.
Tested Solutions:
- Spok Operator Console - Enable contact center staff to respond to calls quicker, be more productive, reduce expenses, adhere to standard processes, and improve a caller's overall experience.
- Spok pc/psap - 911 Call Center Solution - Enable more accurate, faster emergency dispatching by giving public safety answering point (PSAP) call-takers the speed and flexibility to field emergency calls.
- Spok Enhanced 9-1-1 - Spok E911 solutions pass the exact location of a call (not just a billing address) to a 911 answering point.
- Spok Care Connect Speech - Helping provide top-notch efficient customer service.
Starfish Associates, LLC
A leading software provider of communication management solutions for unified communications and contact center platforms.
Tested Solutions:
- Telecom Software Solutions - Starfish offers a portfolio of solutions for telecom management automation and self service.
Swampfox Technologies, Inc.
Swampfox uses your Avaya investment to deliver delightful experiences to your customers while optimizing your assets.
Tested Solutions:
- Swampfox First In Line™ Intelligent Callback Solution - Your customers avoid waiting on hold. You avoid paying for extra staff and for your customers listening to hold music. Voice, Web, Mobile.
- Swampfox Intelligent Customer Experience (ICX) - Intelligent Customer Experience (ICX) supercharges your customer's experience while giving you unprecedented management of the omnichannel Contact Center.
- CX-2025, a SaaS Omnichannel Contact Center solution - A powerful omnichannel contact center solution.
Talkaphone, LLC
Talkaphone is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of security and life safety communication products and solutions.
Tested Solutions:
- VOIP-200 Series IP Call Stations - IP Call Stations featuring a contemporary design and compact form factor ideal for front door entry and gates.
- VOIP-500/600 Series IP Call Stations - Go beyond emergency communications with Talkaphone VOIP-500/600 Series IP Call Stations.
T-Metrics
A trusted leader in delivering a single omnichannel contact center to manage all of the contact center's unique needs.
Tested Solutions:
- CX-2025, a SaaS Omnichannel Contact Center solution - A powerful omnichannel contact center solution.
Transaction Network Services Inc.
TNS enables enterprise contact centers within ‘high-touch’ industries to deliver spoof protection and branded calling to help increase their customer call answer rates, improve customer conversion rates, reduce voice fraud, and protect the business's reputation.
Tested Solutions:
- Enterprise Branded Calling - Improve call answer rates, consumer engagement, make your agents’ time more efficient, and increase conversion rates.
- TN Insights - Understand and improve phone number reputation score and avoid mis-labeling while gaining critical intelligence and visibility into calling behaviors.
Trinity Mobility Pvt. Ltd.
Harnessing technologies like IoT, AI, Mobility, Cloud, and Unified Communications to deliver Digital Transformation.
Tested Solutions:
- trinityRESPOND - Emergency Response Management Platform - A fully integrated, next generation, NENA/ EENA Compliant, Multi-Agency Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system for Public Safety Agencies.
- trinityENGAGE - Citizen Engagement System - trinityENGAGE - Citizen Engagement System provides a software solution for managing civic service requests and citizen grievances.
Unimax
Unimax simplifies telecom management by providing self service, help desk and automation tools for single and multi-vendor environments.
Tested Solutions:
- 2nd Nature - Simplify the management & administration communication & voicemail systems with a single, centralized, easy to use administration interface.
Uniphore Software Systems Inc.
Uniphore's mission is to be a leader in the customer service intelligence revolution through conversational service automation.
Tested Solutions:
- U-Self Serve - AI-based multi-language, multi-channel intelligent virtual assistant platform.
- Quantify - The Quantify product suite helps you ensure the compliance of your systems and get the most out of your conversations.
- U-Assist - U-Assist provides agents with in-call guidance, live coaching and after-call work automation.
- U-Analyze - Analytics that go beyond optimizing the contact center to drive a deeper understanding of your customers' needs.
Upland Software
Upland Software easily adapts to your contact center needs, connecting telephony systems to leading CRMs.
Tested Solutions:
- InGenius - Integrate your Avaya phone system directly into your CRM with CTI to enable call logging, screen pop, and click-to-dial.
Valcom Inc.
Valcom manufactures mass communication / telecommunication systems for the most sophisticated communication requirements.
Tested Solutions:
- IP Talkback and One-Way Speakers - IP solutions that distribute critical information, emergency messages and daily communications easily and economically.
- IP Telephone Paging Server VE6023 - Use the built-in speaker and display of your IP telephones for emergency mass communication and day-to-day paging.
- SIP Intercom Controller VE8090R - Valcom's VE8090R connects telephony servers with Valcom VoIP audio endpoints. Easily establish a two-way connection to a speaker or one-way for group paging.
- Universal Paging Interface V-9972 - The V-9972 Universal Paging Interface provides access to virtually any paging system from a variety of phone system connections.
Verint®
Verint helps organizations simplify, modernize, and automate customer engagement.
Tested Solutions:
- Verint Knowledge Management - Central repository of up-to-date information to deliver the right knowledge to users in the contact center and to customers through self-service.
Virsae
Virsae's Service Management (VSM) platform keeps the technology that underpins customer and employee experiences running flawlessly.
Tested Solutions:
- Virsae Service Management - Transforms the way service management is delivered to the contact center and UC markets, simplifing the management of complex systems and bringing new levels of insight to the real-time performance of multi-vendor applications.
VTech Telecommunications Ltd.
One of the world's largest manufacturers of cordless telephones. Hospitality phones include Cordless DECT and Corded SIP VoIP phones.
Tested Solutions:
- CTM-S2415/CTM-S2412 Hospitality Phones - One-line contemporary SIP cordless phones.
- CTM-S2110/S2115/S2116 Hospitality Phones - One-line SIP phone with hidden base and one cordless handset and charger.
- CTM-S2315 Hospitality Phone - One-line contemporary SIP corded phone.
WEBTEXT
Transforming the customer experience through rich mobile messaging and handling of customers via their preferred channel.
Tested Solutions:
- Contact Center Messaging (CCM) - Transforms the customer experience by adding SMS, MMS, Facebook Messenger and Twitter Direct Messages to contact centers.
- Smart Notifications - Sends automated bulk SMS messages from business systems using existing toll-free numbers and receive replies.
- Desk Phone Messaging (DPM) - Browser-based person-to-person SMS text messaging and MMS picture messaging for DID desk phones.
Xima Software
Providing a powerful all-purpose call history, call recording, call routing, real-time reporting, and call display solution suite for Avaya IP Office.
Tested Solutions:
- Xima Chronicall - Chronicall is an all-purpose call history, call recording, call routing, real-time reporting, and call display solution suite designed for Avaya IP Office.
- Xima CCaaS - Cloud contact center for Avaya Cloud Office.
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Zebra builds enterprise-level data capture and automatic identification solutions that provide businesses with operational visibility.
Tested Solutions:
- Zebra Workcloud Communication - Enable and enhance front-line collaboration with a fully-scalable suite of communication tools with Workcloud Communication, formerly Workforce Connect.
Zingtree
Wow your customers and agents with the AI-powered decision tree platform.
Tested Solutions:
- Zingtree - Turn every agent into an expert with Zingtree for your Avaya contact center.