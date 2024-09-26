DevConnect Partner Gallery

Valcom manufactures mass communication / telecommunication systems for the most sophisticated communication requirements.

Tested Solutions:

IP Talkback and One-Way Speakers - IP solutions that distribute critical information, emergency messages and daily communications easily and economically.

IP Telephone Paging Server VE6023 - Use the built-in speaker and display of your IP telephones for emergency mass communication and day-to-day paging.

SIP Intercom Controller VE8090R - Valcom's VE8090R connects telephony servers with Valcom VoIP audio endpoints. Easily establish a two-way connection to a speaker or one-way for group paging.