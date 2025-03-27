CRN Recognizes Avaya’s Commitment to Strategic Partnerships with 5-Star Rating for 17th Consecutive Year

Morristown, NJ – March 24, 2025 – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise CX, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the Avaya Partner Program with a 5-star rating in its 2025 Partner Program Guide. This marks the 17th consecutive year that Avaya has received this distinction, underscoring the strength and value of its partner program in fostering long-term success for its partners, working together to deliver market-leading solutions and world-class enterprise customer experiences to its customers.

“Our recognition in CRN’s Partner Program Guide is a testament to Avaya’s enduring commitment to our partner ecosystem,” said ML Maco, Chief Revenue Officer at Avaya. “We carefully select and nurture relationships with partner organizations who share our vision for innovation and excellence in enterprise customer experience – and we are proud of the success we achieve together.”

“It's great to see Avaya’s Partner Program receiving consistent recognition by CRN, as its Partner Ecosystem has always been one of the hallmarks of Avaya’s success,” said Travis Frilling, Senior Director of Business Development at Jenne. “It is through those expansive partnerships that together we are able to help enterprises navigate the patchwork of technologies available, cutting through the complexity to deliver the innovative, and most recently, AI-powered solutions our partners and customers expect.”

This recognition marks the 17th consecutive year Avaya has been honored with a 5-star rating for its Partner Program, solidifying its dedication to cultivating an innovative partner ecosystem. In 2025, Avaya’s partner program continues to hone its focus on those partners best equipped to meet the exacting needs of the world's largest and most demanding enterprises with enhanced incentives, training opportunities, and strategic initiatives designed to further strengthen those strategic partnerships. As Avaya adapts its partner strategy, it prioritizes collaboration, shared growth, and mutual success for Avaya, its partners, and customers. The evolving program is anchored in three core principles: loyalty, quality, and organic growth, aligning with Avaya’s strategic product evolution. By focusing on these tenets, Avaya aims to enhance its partner ecosystem, fostering growth and empowerment for partners and customers.

The CRN 5-Star Award is an elite recognition given to companies that have built their partner programs on the key elements needed to nurture lasting, profitable, and successful channel partnerships. For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.