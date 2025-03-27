Avaya Acquires Edify, Further Extending its Position as the Leader in Customer Experience Solutions for the Enterprise

Edify’s capabilities further enhance the Avaya Experience Platform™ by integrating additional workflow, customer journey orchestration, and other AI-powered technologies into the platform

MORRISTOWN, NJ — May 8, 2024 — Avaya, a global leader in customer experience and communications solutions, today announced that it has acquired Edify. This acquisition brings advanced, AI-powered customer journey orchestration and workflow capabilities directly into the Avaya Experience Platform (AXP), and also brings world class engineering talent into Avaya’s engineering organization.

Edify delivers no─code, cloud─native solutions, and the integration of its unique orchestration capabilities into AXP accelerates Avaya’s ability to deliver personalized customer experiences such as task automation, journey orchestration and out-of-the-box CRM connectors. This acquisition underscores Avaya’s commitment to continuous innovation, and to staying at the forefront of the customer experience solutions market.

“The acquisition of Edify is more evidence that Avaya is the innovation leader in customer experience solutions, as we continue to add new capabilities and value for Avaya Experience Platform customers,” said Alan Masarek, CEO of Avaya. “This tuck-in acquisition is additional evidence that Avaya is making investments in technology, people and experience to continue to power the company’s momentum in the market. Equally important is the injection of additional world-class customer experience talent that this transaction brings to our engineering, product and go-to-customer organizations. I am delighted to welcome the Edify team to Avaya.”

"The team and I are delighted to join Avaya,” said Tony Lama, CEO of Edify. “Edify has always been about breaking down business communications barriers both inside and beyond the walls of traditional contact centers. Joining the Avaya team allows us to continue that mission at an unparalleled scale while advancing Avaya's innovation without disruption strategy.”

The integration of Edify’s no-code orchestration engine into AXP helps enable businesses to rapidly create and deploy the necessary workflows that connect businesses with customers, making enterprise customer experiences as easy as personal ones. Creating personalized experiences is paramount to every organization, and even more valuable when companies can design experiences without extensive IT involvement or external resources. Edify’s workflows help users deliver fully automated and assisted customer journeys with unprecedented ease of use. The platform natively includes a host of valuable features including open APIs for seamless integrations to technology partner solutions, and out-of-the-box CRM connections, and AI-powered capabilities like NLU and sentiment analysis.

“With the acquisition of Edify, Avaya is accelerating its ability to bring new workflow orchestration innovation to its customers, as well as additional native AI capabilities,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, president, and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. “Edify was built in the last few years - using the most modern microservices architecture - which will allow Avaya to quickly integrate it as a native component of the Avaya Experience Platform, delivering innovation at the speed demanded by CX decision makers.”

The acquisition of Edify by Avaya was closed in May of 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Edify

Edify connects businesses with customers and employees with each other, making business communications as easy as personal ones. Its flagship product, Edify CX, unites contact center (CCaaS) and real-time communications platform (CPaaS/API) functionality in a no-code cloud-native solution that lets users move seamlessly among channels within one conversation, just as we do on our phones. Edify removes all the risk once associated with moving to the cloud by delivering global availability, real-time redundancy, no-waste pricing, and a 100% SLA uptime guarantee. Edify is a Google Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner for the contact center.