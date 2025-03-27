Avaya Is Set to Exceed Revenue Forecasts as Its Enterprise Retention Rates Hold Firm
Avaya has delivered on its earnings forecasts for the past five quarters and is on course to exceed revenue expectations for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 (FY24). Previous projections from the contact center stalwart have shown that it expects to reap $1.823BN in total revenues during FY24, rising to over $2BN in FY25. If Avaya can stick to its script, then…
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.