Avaya Is Set to Exceed Revenue Forecasts as Its Enterprise Retention Rates Hold Firm

Avaya has delivered on its earnings forecasts for the past five quarters and is on course to exceed revenue expectations for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 (FY24). Previous projections from the contact center stalwart have shown that it expects to reap $1.823BN in total revenues during FY24, rising to over $2BN in FY25. If Avaya can stick to its script, then…

Read more on CX Today.