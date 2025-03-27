Avaya is Back
The company’s post-bankruptcy strategy has a laser focus on CX while deprecating PBX and UCaaS.
At its Engage event in June, Avaya declared customer experience (CX) its North Star after emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May. The company shared its strategy for winning in the CX marketplace and providing its premises-based PBX and contact center customers with options to remain on-prem, use hybrid solutions, and/or move to a cloud option. The company also implied that there may be a deepening partnership with Microsoft...
