Avaya assures future-proof global communications with Enterprise Cloud
Comms tech provider kicks off user group conference proclaiming company is back, and unveils tech for firms to pursue hybrid cloud models by hosting parts of comms infrastructure in dedicated cloud instance
Opening Engage 2023, Avaya president and CEO Alan Masarek welcomed delegates with news that the company was firmly back as a player in the enterprise comms market. He proclaimed customer experience as key, explaining they need Avaya to produce and deliver the products that help bring them forward via technology innovation without disruption, leading to the launch of Avaya Enterprise Cloud...
