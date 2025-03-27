Avaya to increase India workforce by 20%: CEO Alan Masarek
"We are definitely increasing our headcount in India. You will see an increase (of employees) in the excess of 20% over the next couple of years," Alan Masarek, global CEO, Avaya Technologies told ETTelecom.
The US-based Avaya Technologies is looking to increase its India headcount by by 20% in the course of next couple of years, and said that the company will continue to invest in line with the country's prestigious self-reliance initiative...
About Avaya
