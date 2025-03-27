Avaya Reports Selected Additional Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Raleigh-Durham, NC, - August 9, 2022 - Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) ("Avaya" or "the Company") today reported selected additional preliminary financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2022. All financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2022 and related comparisons to prior periods included in this release are preliminary, have not been reviewed or audited, are based on the Company's estimates and were prepared prior to the completion of the Company's financial statement close process.

Preliminary Third Quarter Financial Results Highlights

Revenues of $577 million, down 20% year over year in constant currency

OneCloud ARR (Annualized Recurring Revenue) was approximately $838 million, up 12% sequentially and 97% from a year ago

CAPS (Cloud, Alliance Partner and Subscription) was 53% of revenue, up from 40% a year ago

Software and Services were 88% of revenue; Software was 62% of revenue

Recurring revenue was 70% of revenue, up from 64% a year ago

GAAP Operating loss was $1,353 million and Non-GAAP Operating income was $20 million

GAAP Net loss was $1,408 million and Non-GAAP Net loss was $20 million, which excludes non-cash impairment charges of $1,272 million[1]

Adjusted EBITDA was $54 million, 9% of revenue, versus 24% a year ago

GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share of $16.27 and Non-GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share of $0.24

Ending cash and cash equivalents were $217 million. If adjusted for the net proceeds of the July 2022 financings and the partial use of proceeds therefrom to repurchase approximately $129 million of convertible notes, cash and cash equivalents would be $404 million with an additional $221 million of restricted cash held in escrow.

[1] The Company's interim impairment tests as of June 30, 2022 indicated that the carrying amount of the Company’s indefinite-lived intangible asset, the Avaya Trade Name, and its Services reporting unit exceeded their respective estimated fair values. As a result, the preliminary financial statements reflect impairment charges of $1,272 million and the Company expects to record impairment charges between $1,272 million to $1,804 million related to the Company’s indefinite-lived intangible asset and goodwill during the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Alan Masarek, President and CEO of Avaya, said, “Our preliminary financial results for the quarter reflect operational and executional shortcomings, amplified against the backdrop of a volatile economic environment. We are taking aggressive actions to right-size Avaya’s cost structure to align with our contractual, recurring revenue business model. We have already begun operationalizing our recently announced savings initiatives and expect to identify additional areas as our work continues. At the same time, we will focus our investments on driving innovation and advancing product development for the benefit of our customers. The July 2022 financings, together with our cost-cutting initiatives, are important steps towards maintaining our financial and operating flexibility to continue to invest in our business and to sustain our business model transition. Although we have a lot of work to do, we have a tremendous foundation to build on as we become a stronger, leaner, more agile, and innovative organization."

Additional Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Expected Highlights

Remaining Performance Obligations ("RPO") or revenue backlog of $2,259 million

Added ~1,300 new logos

Significant large deal activity with 92 deals over $1 million TCV, 11 over $5 million TCV, 7 over $10 million TCV and 2 over $25 million TCV

~30% of OneCloud ARR came from customers generating $5 million or more in annual recurring revenue

~60% of OneCloud ARR came from customers generating $1 million or more in annual recurring revenue

~95% of OneCloud ARR came from customers generating $100,000 or more in annual recurring revenue

~60% of OneCloud ARR came from Contact Center customers

As Avaya’s CAPS metric reflects revenue that is already recognized, management believes it is helpful to provide investors with a better view into the performance of the Company’s broader-based OneCloud software solutions that are driving the Company’s recurring revenue growth by also providing a forward-looking metric, Annualized Recurring Revenue, or OneCloud ARR.

OneCloud ARR represents the Company's estimate of the annualized revenue run-rate of certain components from active term OneCloud contracts (whether or not terminable) at the end of the reporting period. More specifically, OneCloud ARR includes OneCloud subscription revenue, ACO recurring revenue and revenue from CCaaS, Spaces, CPaaS, DaaS and private cloud, and excludes maintenance, managed services revenue and ACO one-time payments. The One Cloud ARR metric, combined with the Company’s CAPS metric, provides investors enhanced visibility into Avaya’s transformational Cloud journey. Per period OneCloud ARR figures are provided in the slides published on Avaya’s website at http://www.avaya.com on the Investor Relations page.

(1) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share and constant currency are not measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Refer to the "Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures" below and the Supplemental Financial Information accompanying this press release for more information on the calculation of constant currency and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures included in this release to their most closely comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Other Highlights

On July 12, 2022, Avaya completed a $250 million exchangeable notes offering and raised an additional $350 million through a term loan add-on.

Among other things, these financings help support the Company’s transition from its historical Cap-Ex licensing model to a Subscription and Cloud model, and also extend the duration of its capital structure maturity profile. Other than the 2023 convertible notes, Avaya does not have any material funded debt maturity until calendar 2027 and 2028. Avaya is currently engaging with advisors to assess its options to address the 2023 convertible notes.

Avaya announced cost-cutting measures of $225 million to $250 million on July 28, 2022. Net of estimated restructuring costs, these cost-cutting measures are expected to provide net savings of over $200 million. The Company has already commenced operationalizing these savings and expects them to yield quantifiable savings beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Going Concern, Audit Committee Internal Investigations and Filing Extension for Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

As noted above, the Company completed a series of financing transactions in July 2022, intended in part to provide financing to fund the repurchase or repayment of the convertible notes, which mature in June 2023 and accordingly are classified as a current liability on June 30, 2022. The Company is currently engaging with its advisors to assess its options with respect to addressing the 2023 convertible notes, but there can be no assurance as to the certainty of the outcome of that assessment. As a result of the foregoing, in addition to the Company’s decline in revenues during the third quarter, which represented substantially lower revenues than previous Company expectations, and the negative impact of significant operating losses on the Company's cash balance in the year to date, as of the date of this release, the Company has determined that there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors has commenced an internal investigation to review the circumstances surrounding the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Furthermore, and separately, the Audit Committee has also commenced an internal investigation to review matters related to a whistleblower letter.

The Audit Committee has engaged outside counsel to assist in the investigations and has notified the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the Company’s external auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, of its investigations. As the investigations are not complete, the Audit Committee requires additional time to complete its initial assessments. As a result, the Company requires additional time to complete its review of its financial statements and finalize its disclosures in the Form 10-Q. Accordingly, the Company will be unable to file its Form 10-Q on or prior to the required filing date and has filed a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing for its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022.

Cautionary Note Regarding Preliminary Financial Information

All financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2022 and related comparisons to prior periods included in this release are preliminary, have not been reviewed or audited, are based upon the Company's estimates, and were prepared prior to the completion of the Company's financial statement close process. These selected preliminary financial results should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's full third quarter results and do not present all information necessary for an understanding of the Company's financial performance as of June 30, 2022, and should not be considered final until the Company files its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. During the course of the preparation of the Company's financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, the Company may identify items that could cause its final reported results to be materially different from the preliminary financial information set forth in this release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on this preliminary data.

Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

The information furnished in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), including financial measures labeled as "non-GAAP" or "adjusted."

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, interest income and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain charges and other adjustments described in our SEC filings and the tables below.

We believe that including supplementary information concerning adjusted EBITDA is appropriate because it serves as a basis for determining management and employee compensation and it is used as a basis for calculating covenants in our credit agreements. In addition, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides more comparability between our historical results and results that reflect purchase accounting and our current capital structure. We also present adjusted EBITDA because we believe analysts and investors utilize these measures in analyzing our results. Adjusted EBITDA measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, such as our pricing strategies, volume, costs and expenses of the organization, and it presents our financial performance in a way that can be more easily compared to prior quarters or fiscal years.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools. EBITDA measures do not represent net income (loss) or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP and do not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operations but that still affect our net income (loss). In particular, our formulation of adjusted EBITDA allows adjustment for certain amounts that are included in calculating net income (loss), however, these are expenses that may recur, may vary and are difficult to predict. In addition, these terms are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation.

We also present the measures non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share as a supplement to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are the most meaningful for period to period comparisons because they exclude the impact of the earnings and charges noted in the applicable tables below that resulted from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

The Company presents constant currency information to provide a framework to assess how the company’s underlying businesses performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information for current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars, the amounts are converted into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate in effect on the last day of the company’s prior fiscal year (i.e. September 30, 2021), unless otherwise noted.

In addition, we present the liquidity measure of free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from Net cash provided by operating activities. We believe free cash flow is a measure often used by analysts and investors to compare the cash flow and liquidity of companies in the same industry.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of expected fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per share or adjusted EBITDA guidance as the amount and significance of special items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.

The following tables reconcile historical GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.