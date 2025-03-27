John Wallis Academy Gains Communications Flexibility and Simplicity with Avaya OneCloud UCaaS

Guildford, UK – February 24, 2022 – Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is providing John Wallis Academy, a mixed all-through school with academy status in Ashford, Kent, with its Avaya OneCloud™ UCaaS solution to connect the entire school across multiple dispersed locations and create a cohesive digital environment. John Wallis Academy selected Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral® for its ability to meet the school’s needs with a simple, self-administered platform delivering the latest communication technologies including team messaging, video meetings, cloud phone system, screen-sharing, task management, presence and more.

Advances in technology are providing schools with the opportunity to rethink the tools they use to communicate. For education institutions today, communication can be so much more than a phone system. The enhanced communications experience delivered by Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) goes way beyond audio and video calls to include task management and a place to keep all files and communications in one secure place that can be accessed anywhere, anytime, using any device all through a single app. It can also connect an entire school across multiple dispersed locations to create a cohesive virtual campus.

“We decided to go with Avaya’s UCaaS solution after our own initial research indicated that our existing system was struggling to meet the demands of the Academy. After reviewing several options, Avaya was by far the best provider, delivering a simple, self-administered platform that incorporates the latest communication technologies,” explains Matthew Connolly, Data & Systems Manager at John Wallis Academy “We can now manage our users, call queues, groups, and hardware allocation from a single website. Not only are we saving time using features such as automatic voice mail transcription and the ability to access anyone, anywhere, through the excellent softphone application allowing staff to connect to each other the way they want on the device they want, but we are actually saving money against our previous solution.”

“The experience of staff and administrators in a school is just as vital as the customer experience. In the education industry, employees’ communications need to be simple and effortless, which means being unaware of the layers of technology integration that might be going on behind the scenes so everyone can get on with doing their job well,” said Steve Joyner, VP UK&I, Avaya. “Avaya customers are empowered to provide their employees – in this case, teachers and admin and staff - with the best communication experiences.”

John Wallis Academy was assisted in its search for a communication technology partner by Red Rose Technologies, which understood its requirements, did the research, and provided options, working closely with all parties to make sure the project met the functionality, budget and performance needs of the Academy. Red Rose’s role benefitted John Wallis Academy as the supplier marketplace is busy and over-crowed. It takes time and effort to root out the noise and non-applicable suppliers, which the school does not have. Red Rose believed that Avaya was one of the standout vendors due to its demonstrated history supporting the education community and the fact that when the school needed service and support, they could deal directly with the technology vendor, meaning only one number to call for support 24/7/365.