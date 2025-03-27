Avaya Cloud Office™ Expands Global Availability and Offers New Features That Simplify the Way Organizations Communicate

Singapore – May 25, 2022 – Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global cloud communications, video meetings and collaboration today announced the ongoing global expansion of Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral in Singapore.

Avaya Cloud Office is part of the Avaya OneCloud platform, which is a Total Experience platform that delivers UCaaS (unified communications-as-a-service) and CCaaS (contact-centre-as-a-service). Garnering global acclaim for enabling comprehensive communications, Avaya Cloud Office gives employees a modern, consolidated and streamlined workspace, while customers gain improved agent reachability, additional support for remote staff, and having an all-in-one solution that delivers holistic customer experiences.

“In the hybrid work era, adoption of flexible, cloud-based collaboration services is accelerating among organizations of varying sizes, industries, and world regions. Avaya Cloud Office is really out to serve that need – empowering effective hybrid work and driving productivity while ensuring a great employee experience,” said Krishna Baidya, Head of Customer Contact & Connected Work Research, Frost & Sullivan. “The end-to-end solution pushes strongly on the notion of composability, creating a total experience environment, breaking down the silos between employees and customer contact personnel. Avaya’s continued innovation, strength in partner network, and global services reach combine well with a solid and reliable yet open platform differentiates well to present an adaptable, flexible, and easy-to-use solution.”

“With hybrid and remote working here to stay, the launch of Avaya Cloud Office proves a ‘great-fit’ solution for the times. In the current environment, businesses must re-evaluate their operational roadmaps more frequently - including key tools such as collaboration and communication solutions. While striving to meet higher customer and employee expectations for effortless communications, the Avaya Cloud Office improves effectiveness and efficiency through affordability and ease of use, which we anticipate will generate strong interest from all businesses in Singapore,” said Sami Ammous, Vice President Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Avaya.

With the government’s current drive to provide more digital support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to help them function more efficiently and productively, Avaya Cloud Office is ideal under the new normal. It allows business teams to call, meet, share, collaborate, and more, from anywhere, from any device – iOS and Android. It’s effectively their office in an app.

“Avaya Cloud Office is also designed to help businesses migrate to a secure, reliable platform without the hassle of managing technology. It can also be customised to meet their needs, timelines, and budgets with a flexible subscription model,” said Ammous.

As part of the launch Avaya has also signed up Westcon-Comstor as a Technology Services Distributor (TDS), which will see the latter distribute Avaya Cloud Office and other Avaya solutions in Singapore. The extended partnership will help channel partners and agents ease joint customers’ transition to cloud-based unified communications and collaboration.

“Partnering with Avaya as a Technology Services Distributor offers tremendous potential on many fronts, and we look forward to promoting the benefits of this ‘power of one’ solution to all businesses throughout Singapore,” said Patrick Aronson, Executive Vice President of Westcon in APAC. “It’s a solution that simplifies operations for both our partners and our end customers, no matter their industry or their size. From a single, elegant app, everyone is put on the ‘same page’ with a common, intuitive interface which runs on any device. Partnering with Avaya as a Master Agent allows our selling partners to focus on what they do best – introducing the world's best technologies to their customers and it's another way Westcon-Comstor delivers Partner Success.”

By helping organizations power their business with flexible experiences built for the work world of today, and the challenges of tomorrow, features include:

Turn any room into a video conference room with the Avaya Cloud Office Rooms with CU360 feature.

Avaya plug and play cameras make it easy to get high quality video wherever you are.

Video meetings include screens sharing, annotations, break out rooms, participant engagement features such as raise hand and other emoticons, as well as end-to-end encryption.

Enhanced migration tools and features to facilitate the transition of customers on previous Avaya UC premise-based platforms to Avaya Cloud Office, enabling them to seamlessly access the feature-rich UCaaS capabilities of calling, meetings, messaging, and more – all based in the cloud.

Additional features like Call Park and Page allow customers to transition from existing Avaya platforms without changing the current processes they use every day.

Avaya Cloud Office is currently available in 14 countries, including Singapore, adding to a list of markets that includes the Uinted States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom. It is also supported by a team of more than 5,000 service and technical experts worldwide.

