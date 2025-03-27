On Returning Avaya to Glory

There were two sets of discussion last week about Avaya. One was the various interpretations related to its 8-K filing. The other discussions were related to the company’s transformation strategy after a briefing with industry analysts last week. I don’t have a lot to add to the first narrative. There are several online discussions and even a Wall Street Journal article.

This post is about the second narrative, supplemented with conversations directly with Masarek. My last post on Avaya was back in August, when the CEO change was announced. That post covered Chirico’s reign. This post looks at what’s changed in the past five months.

Read more on TalkingPointz.com.