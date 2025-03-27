Avaya CEO: Financial Issues Temporary, Recovery Coming Soon
Channel Futures: What’s taking place now in terms of Avaya’s turnaround strategy and what’s the end goal of this process?
Alan Masarek: The North Star from a product point of view is moving to cloud around our own CCaaS solution. And then we have integration of that with our UC solution. [We work] with [RingCentral] on Avaya Cloud Office, which moves us on the UCaaS side. We’ve got some really attractive assets …
Read more on ChannelFutures.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.