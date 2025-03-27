Avaya Helps Leon County Streamline, Centralize, and Flexibly Create New Experiences
By modernizing its communications with Avaya, Leon County has been able to maintain the customer promise it takes seriously: People focused, performance driven. With a more open, collaborative and secure communications environment across its various departments, the county can quickly adjust to keep pace with rapid changes and deliver experiences that matter – all while saving costs and improving productivity and availability.
Leon County is home to Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, serving approximately 275,000 citizens with up to 800 employees working across various offices including public library services, public safety, human resources, public works, tourism and administration.
