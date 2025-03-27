Customers Are Demanding Effortless Experiences—Here’s What That Means

In a recent report, McKinsey perfectly captures the need for an improved customer experience in today’s marketplace: “The recent shifts in consumer behaviors and expectations brought about by COVID-19 are forcing companies to change how they connect with and serve customers. History clearly shows the value of investing in customer experience during a downturn. In the last economic recession, companies that prioritized customer experience realized three times the shareholder returns compared to the companies that did not.”

