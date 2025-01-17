Securing Your Customer Experience through Biometric Authentication with Avaya Hybrid Cloud Services

The advent of increased remote customer service agents poses challenges in terms of both security and operations. And, as we have seen from recent news, a single security breach can shut down an entire business. Avaya and Journey.ai have partnered to provide contact center leaders with a biometric authentication solution that will eliminate many of these challenges.

The Remote Work Revolution

The modern workforce is undergoing an undeniable metamorphosis. This year, 12.7% of full-time employees work from the solace of their homes and 28.2% adopted the flexibility of a hybrid model, which makes clear that the boundaries of the traditional office space are dissolving. Research shows many contact centers intend to maintain a sizable hybrid work and full work from home model for their agents. This seismic shift isn't just about convenience; it's about adapting to the changing dynamics of work-life balance and harnessing global talent without geographical constraints.

The Security Challenge of Existing Contact Center Systems

The adoption of newer work models doesn't come without hurdles. Existing contact center software – whether on-premises or in the cloud – is designed for an era where work was largely localized, and IT teams are struggling to keep up with the increasingly distributed workforce. The seemingly small issue of forgotten or compromised passwords can evolve into a complex maze of inefficiencies, cybersecurity breaches, and spiraling costs – driving the need for more sustainable and secure solutions.

The Security Risks of Remote Work

While remote work offers unparalleled flexibility, it comes with its set of challenges. In a recent remote work statistics and trends article, cybersecurity is a concern with 73% of top-tier executives perceiving remote workers as potential security threats. Passwords are often found lying on desks where anyone can access them. In addition, stories are increasingly emerging of remote contact center agents allowing friends or family members to “fill in” for them while they run an errand or take the dog for a walk.

The same article also indicates that 60% of businesses, in their bid to safeguard sensitive data or ensure the person accessing their systems is an employee, are resorting to monitoring software, which, while effective, can infringe upon the privacy of workers. This reactionary approach might fill short-term gaps but fails to address the root issue: a rapidly evolving workspace requires an adaptive, innovative security solution.

And many of today’s contact center leaders are grappling with how to add new cloud and AI-based security services to their existing contact center systems.

Avaya’s Hybrid Cloud Services Bridges the Best of Both Worlds

Avaya's Hybrid Cloud Services resolves the “Innovation without Disruption” dilemma, offering a blend of both cloud services and on-premises environments to deliver unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and flexibility. Avaya's Hybrid Cloud seamlessly integrates on-premises systems with cloud environments, ensuring that businesses can enjoy the advantages of both without disruptive shifts. This innovative approach is not just an upgrade; it's a redefinition of how a business can consume cloud services – including security services.

In this case, by replacing conventional agent log-in passwords with Journey.ai Biometric Authentication, the potential for human error is significantly minimized. An agent’s face becomes the key, cutting down the time and vulnerabilities associated with traditional password protocols.

This new solution provides a multitude of benefits:

Cost-Effective: Save an average of $70-$80 on each password reset, leading to substantial annual savings.

Robust Security: Biometrics offer an unparalleled level of security. Unlike passwords, one's face or fingerprint can't be replicated, lost, or forgotten.

Efficiency Redefined: Optional Continuous Authentication offers real-time security, ensuring that data remains in the right hands.

Empowerment: Supervisors can actively monitor authentication events, making proactive decisions to bolster security.

Future-Proof: With Avaya's all-encompassing layered innovation approach, you're not just prepared for today but are future-ready, no matter how work evolves.

Why This Matters for Contact Center Leaders

As the world steps confidently into a remote-first paradigm, leaders can't afford to play catch-up. With a clear inclination towards hybrid and remote setups among contact center leaders, there's an urgency for robust, innovative security solutions. Embracing biometric authentication isn't about staying current; it's about pioneering a future where security and efficiency are intertwined.

Conclusion

The fusion of the future of work with innovative security solutions is no longer a luxury; it's an imperative. The Avaya and Journey.ai collaboration is a call to contact center leaders to reinvent, rethink, and reimagine their operational strategy. With Avaya Hybrid Cloud Services, you're not just adopting a tech solution; you're making a strategic move towards a seamless, secure, and stellar customer experience. Find out more about Avaya Hybrid Cloud Services here.