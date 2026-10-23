Imagine spotting an unfamiliar transfer from your bank account. You call the bank, reach a representative, and begin explaining. Then the audio breaks up. You repeat the amount. The representative asks you to repeat it—the call drops.

You still have the original problem. Now you also have a new question: can you depend on the organization that is supposed to help?

With Avaya Nexus now generally available, organizations have a new path to modernize the voice infrastructure behind these moments. Our Avaya Nexus Consumer Survey Report shows why that investment matters: connection quality can shape how people judge the institution on the other end.

The question I want business leaders to ask is simple: what happens to customer confidence when the conversation they need most becomes the hardest one to have?

Why Does Voice Infrastructure Belong in a Customer Trust Conversation?

Because customers experience the connection as part of the service you provide.

An employee may be knowledgeable and ready to help. If the customer cannot hear the explanation, that expertise becomes harder to recognize. If the call drops, the customer must decide whether to start again, seek another route, or stop trying.

In Avaya’s survey, 82% of respondents rated instant connection with crystal-clear audio when calling a healthcare provider, bank, utility company, or emergency service as very important or absolutely critical. That expectation gives leaders a reason to consider voice quality alongside the service outcomes they already measure.

Research from USC and the Australian National University helps explain this. In experiments using scientific talks and interviews, reducing audio quality led participants to judge the speakers and their research less favorably. The content didn't become less valuable; it became harder to hear.

My takeaway for essential services is that the connection helps an employee’s competence come through. Investing in that connection supports the people customers rely on.

Why Does a Clear Human Voice Matter When the Stakes Rise?

People often want reassurance that someone understands the problem and is taking responsibility for helping.

Avaya asked respondents to imagine discovering a major unauthorized bank transfer or waiting for a critical medical test result. 65% selected hearing a live human voice on a crystal-clear connection as the communication method that would make them feel most secure that their issue was being handled.

That is a specific preference in a stressful scenario. It highlights the valuable role of voice when a customer needs explanation, judgment, or reassurance.

Separate experiments by Amit Kumar and Nicholas Epley, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, found that voice-based conversations created stronger social bonds than text interactions. Those experiments involved friends and strangers, giving us another perspective on what hearing another person can contribute.

For organizations introducing more digital services and AI, the opportunity is to make human help easy to reach when it matters. The infrastructure needs to carry that conversation clearly enough for people to hear the reassurance.

How Far Can the Impact of One Failed Conversation Travel?

It can extend into the customer’s view of the organization and the experiences they share with others.

In the Avaya report, 89% indicated some reduction in trust after a hypothetical communication failure with an essential service provider, such as a dropped bank call or garbled audio with a doctor’s office. 12% chose the strongest response: their trust would be destroyed.

In a separate question about a stressful communication experience with a bank, hospital, or insurer, 93% said they would share it in some way, including casual mention. 58% would actively warn others, post publicly, or do both.

These findings describe stated reactions. They make a practical business point: the consequences worth considering extend beyond the time spent restoring service. Repeat calls create more work. Employees have to rebuild the conversation. Customers may carry the frustration into their next interaction.

How Does Avaya Nexus Respond to These Needs?

Avaya Nexus provides a modern, enterprise-controlled voice foundation for organizations whose critical services depend on reliable communications.

How can Nexus help keep essential conversations available?

Nexus is designed for continuous service through redundancy, failover, and deployment across two availability zones. Service isolation helps support communications during disruption. Planned enhancements include branch survivability and a target of zero downtime during upgrades, extending the focus on keeping essential conversations available.

How does Nexus support clearer conversations and future AI services?

Nexus’s high-fidelity voice foundation supports clear communication and provides the audio input that services such as transcription, translation, and analytics depend on. For a caller, clarity means less effort to repeat or interpret important details. For an organization, it provides a stronger foundation for integrating advanced voice services.

How can organizations retain control of sensitive communications?

Nexus combines encrypted signaling and media with identity management, role-based access, and audit logging. Nexus is designed for dedicated cloud and on-premises environments, helping organizations align voice infrastructure with their security and data residency requirements. On-premises deployment is planned for a future release.

Can organizations modernize while preserving existing investments?

Yes. Nexus provides an architectural evolution for Avaya Aura environments, preserving key components while introducing a containerized voice core. Its integration approach connects with collaboration platforms and operational systems, including notification, radio, and workflow tools. Organizations can modernize the foundation while building on established ways of working.

How Can You Explore the Impact on Your Own Business?

Start with the Avaya Voice Infrastructure Impact Model, an interactive way to explore the customer implications of voice quality.

Move the infrastructure-quality slider and examine the model’s six dimensions, including trust erosion, crisis anxiety, perceived competence, and negative word of mouth. Then explore scenarios such as a bank fraud alert or an urgent healthcare interaction to make the discussion relevant to your organization.

Use it with colleagues responsible for operations, customer experience, and technology. Choose an important conversation your organization handles, then consider what happens when the connection becomes difficult or unavailable.

The model illustrates potential customer impacts using the research. Its slider outputs model scenarios, not a forecast of your organization’s results or a financial ROI calculation. To build your own investment case, add your operational data, including failed calls, repeat contacts, disruption costs, and recovery effort.

This approach aligns with NIST’s guidance on business impact analysis, which connects systems to the business processes they support and examines the consequences of disruption. For voice, that means understanding which services depend on the conversation continuing.

With Nexus now generally available, this is a practical moment to bring that discussion forward. Identify the calls your organization most needs to get right, and consider what a modern voice foundation could make possible for the people on both ends.

Explore the Voice Infrastructure Impact Model, read the full consumer research, and discover Avaya Nexus.

About the research

The Avaya Nexus Consumer Survey Report was fielded in April 2026 among 509 U.S. adults aged 18–60 who were employed full-time. It used an online, non-probability quota sample balanced against U.S. Census data by age, gender, and region. The findings describe reported preferences and reactions to specified scenarios. They do not measure Nexus deployment outcomes.