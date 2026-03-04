Director of Product Management, Avaya

Vandana Brar is Director of Product Management at Avaya, where she focuses on driving the strategic roadmap for Avaya’s Unified Communications (UC) portfolio, Avaya Cloud Office, and midmarket solutions. She plays a crucial role in empowering businesses to modernize their communication ecosystems, spearheading initiatives around Microsoft Teams integration, Avaya Workplace, and comprehensive device roadmaps.

With deep expertise spanning on-premises infrastructure, hybrid cloud innovation, and AI-powered collaboration, Vandana is dedicated to helping partners and customers navigate their digital transformation journeys. Her extensive knowledge of the communications space gives her a unique perspective on how to bridge legacy systems with modern, cloud-first architectures seamlessly. That depth of experience is what drives her passion for helping organizations implement secure, scalable, and connected employee experiences—ensuring customers understand not just how these solutions function, but the true value they bring to the future of work.