Voice Isn’t Dying. It’s Evolving With AI.

I discovered something interesting the other day. You know that little arrow inside your fuel gauge that tells you which side of the car your gas cap is on? A Ford engineer named Jim Moylan invented it nearly 40 years ago, after getting soaked in the rain trying to fuel up a company car on the wrong side. Such a small, elegant detail. And yet it solved a real problem that millions of drivers didn't even realize they had.

That story reminded me of an analogy I often use when discussing the importance of voice quality in AI workflows with customers. As voice increasingly feeds into AI-powered systems for real-time transcription, sentiment analysis, agent assist, and intelligent routing, the quality of that voice signal becomes mission-critical. Think of it this way: voice is the fuel going into a high-performance engine. You can have the most sophisticated AI architecture in the world, but if the voice data feeding it is degraded, compressed, or unreliable, you damage the engine. You get inaccurate transcriptions. You get misread sentiment. You get routing decisions based on bad data. High-grade fuel matters. And in the context of modern customer experience, voice is that fuel.

Which brings me to a persistent myth in the customer experience industry: that voice is on its way out. Digital channels will eventually replace the phone call, and the future belongs entirely to chatbots, messaging apps, and self-service portals.

The data tells a very different story.

In Avaya's latest Connected Consumer Research, a nationally representative survey of 510 U.S. consumers fielded in January 2026, we asked two deceptively simple questions: Which channels have you actually used to contact a business in the past six months? And which channel do you prefer?

The gap between those two answers is where the real insight lives. And it has profound implications for every enterprise rethinking its customer experience strategy.

Multichannel Is the Norm, Not the Exception

Today's consumers are not single-channel users. They move across touchpoints fluidly, often within a single service journey. Avaya’s research confirms that the average consumer now uses multiple channels routinely.

When asked which channels they had used in the past six months, the results painted a picture of broad, distributed engagement:

Phone: 80%

Email: 67%

Live chat: 47%

Mobile app: 34%

In-person: 22%

SMS/Text: 15%

Social media: 14%

Video call: 9%

This is not surprising. Consumers today have more options than ever, and they use them on a situational basis. A quick billing question might start with a mobile app. A shipping update might arrive via text. A product inquiry might begin in live chat.

But usage does not equal preference. And that distinction matters enormously.

The Preference Gap: Why Voice Still Wins

When we shifted the question from "What have you used?" to "What do you actually prefer?", the results were striking.

Phone emerged as the clear leader, preferred by 41% of consumers, more than double the next closest channel. Live chat and email tied at 18% each, followed by SMS and mobile app at 8% apiece. Social media and video calls each registered at just 1%.

Let that sink in. In a world saturated with digital alternatives, the phone call remains the single most preferred way for consumers to contact a business, not just by a slim margin, but by a wide one.

This is not nostalgia. It is not generational inertia. It is a deliberate choice rooted in something deeper than convenience.

What Voice Actually Represents

To understand why voice endures, you have to understand what it provides that other channels cannot easily replicate.

Clarity in real time. Voice offers immediate, bidirectional communication, with tone, pace, and nuance conveyed naturally. There is no need to wait for a reply. No ambiguity about whether a message was received. No guessing at intent behind a block of text.

Emotional resolution. When customers are frustrated, anxious, or confused, they reach for the phone. Not because they want to wait on hold, but because they want to be heard. Voice carries emotional weight that text-based channels simply cannot match. The reassurance of a calm, confident human voice can defuse tension in ways that even the best chatbot cannot.

Trust through presence. A live voice on the other end of the line signals commitment. It says: someone is here, paying attention, and ready to help. In moments of urgency or complexity, that signal of presence builds trust faster than any other channel.

Speed of resolution. Paradoxically, even though digital channels are marketed as faster, voice often resolves complex issues more quickly. A five-minute phone call can accomplish a dozen back-and-forth emails or chat messages.

The Usage-Preference Paradox

One of the most revealing findings in our research is the usage-preference paradox.

Consumers use many channels. They prefer few.

Consider social media: 14% of consumers have used it to contact a business in the past six months, but only 1% prefer it. Mobile apps show a similar pattern, with 34% usage but just 8% preference. Even live chat, which 47% of consumers have used, is preferred by only 18% of consumers.

Voice, by contrast, shows remarkable alignment. It leads in both usage (80%) and preference (41%), with the strongest crossover among channels.

What does this tell us? That many digital channels are being used out of necessity or circumstance, not desire. Customers engage with chatbots and apps because they are available and sometimes sufficient, not because they represent the experience customers would choose.

This distinction is critical for CX leaders making investment decisions. Building more channels is not the same as building better experiences. And the channel your customers actually want to use deserves the most investment, not the least.

Voice Is Not Legacy Technology. It Is Evolving.

Part of the reason voice gets dismissed is that people associate it with outdated infrastructure: long hold times, confusing IVR menus, and agents reading from scripts. That version of voice is indeed dying, and it should be.

But the next generation of voice is something entirely different.

Real-time AI, speech analytics, intelligent routing, and contextual customer data power modern voice experiences. When done right, a phone call in 2026 is not the same experience it was in 2006. The agent who picks up already knows who you are, what you have tried so far, and what you most likely need. The conversation starts with context, not with "Can you verify your account number?"

But here is where the fuel analogy comes full circle. All of that AI capability depends on one thing: the quality of the voice signal feeding it: speech-to-text accuracy, sentiment detection, real-time coaching, and intelligent routing based on caller intent. Every one of these capabilities is only as good as the voice data powering them. Enterprises that invest in AI without investing in voice quality are pouring low-grade fuel into a performance engine and wondering why the results fall short.

This is where Avaya Infinity enters the picture. The platform is engineered to treat voice not as a legacy holdover, but as the emotionally intelligent backbone of the customer journey. Cloud-based voice capabilities are paired with AI-enhanced call handling, real-time speech analytics, and intelligent routing that ensures the right agent is connected to the right customer at the right moment.

Avaya Infinity also respects what our data makes clear: channel preference is deeply personal. The platform captures and honors preferred channels within customer profiles, dynamically adjusting how engagement is initiated and followed through. If a customer prefers voice, the system ensures voice is optimized for them. If they prefer chat, the same level of intelligence and personalization applies.

What This Means for CX Strategy

The implications of these findings go beyond channel selection. They point to a fundamental reframing of how enterprises should think about customer engagement.

Stop treating voice as a cost center. The channel your customers prefer most should be the one you invest in most strategically, not the one you are trying to deflect away from. Every call is an opportunity to build loyalty, not just resolve an issue.

Invest in voice intelligence, not just voice infrastructure. The competitive advantage is no longer having a phone number. It is what happens when someone calls it. AI-powered routing, real-time agent assist, sentiment detection, and contextual data surfacing are the capabilities that turn a good phone call into a great one.

Design for preference, not just presence. Offering every channel is not a strategy. Understanding which channels your customers actually prefer, and optimizing those channels with the deepest investment in intelligence and personalization, is the real differentiator.

Unify the experience across channels. Consumers who start in chat and move to voice should never have to repeat themselves. The conversation should carry forward seamlessly, with full context intact. This is not optional. Our research shows that 96% of consumers say seamless channel switching without repetition is at least somewhat important.

The Voice Opportunity Is Bigger Than You Think

There is an enormous opportunity hiding in this data. Most enterprises are investing heavily in digital channels while underinvesting in the channel their customers prefer most. That mismatch is a competitive opening for brands willing to go against the grain.

The companies that will lead in customer experience are not the ones that automate the most or offer the most channels. They are the ones that listen to what customers actually want and build experiences that honor those preferences with intelligence, speed, and care.

Voice is not dying. It is waiting to be reimagined. And just like Jim Moylan's little arrow on the fuel gauge, the solution is not about reinventing the car. It is about paying attention to the details that make the whole system work better. For an AI-powered customer experience, voice is the high-grade fuel. The brands that treat it that way will earn something no chatbot can deliver: lasting trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most preferred customer service channel in 2026?

According to Avaya's Connected Consumer Research survey of 510 U.S. consumers in January 2026, phone calls remain the most preferred customer service channel, with 41% of respondents choosing it. Live chat and email tied for second at 18% each.

Why do customers still prefer phone calls over digital channels?

Customers prefer phone calls because voice provides real-time clarity, emotional reassurance, and a sense of human presence that text-based channels cannot easily replicate. Voice is especially preferred for complex, urgent, or emotionally sensitive issues where immediate two-way communication builds confidence and trust.

What is the difference between channel usage and channel preference?

Channel usage measures which touchpoints consumers have actually interacted with, while channel preference indicates which channel they would choose if given the option. Our research found significant gaps: for example, 47% of consumers have used live chat, but only 18% prefer it. Phone shows the strongest alignment between usage (80%) and preference (41%).

How many customer service channels does the average consumer use?

The average U.S. consumer now uses multiple service channels as part of their normal behavior. In our research, phone (80%), email (67%), and live chat (47%) were the most commonly used, with mobile apps (34%), in-person (22%), and SMS (15%) also showing meaningful adoption.

Is voice technology still relevant for contact centers?

Voice technology is more relevant than ever, but it is evolving. Modern voice experiences powered by AI, speech analytics, intelligent routing, and real-time contextual data are transforming the phone call from a static interaction into a dynamic, personalized service experience. Platforms like Avaya Infinity pair cloud-based voice with AI-enhanced capabilities to deliver faster, smarter, and more empathetic conversations.

What is Avaya Infinity, and how does it improve voice experiences?

Avaya Infinity is Avaya's Connection Platform designed to unify customer experiences across all channels. For voice specifically, it combines cloud-based call handling with real-time AI, speech analytics, intelligent routing, and preference-driven engagement. It ensures agents receive full customer context before the conversation begins, and it supports seamless transitions between voice and digital channels without losing information.

How important is seamless channel switching to customers?

Extremely important. Our research found that 96% of consumers say it is at least somewhat important to switch between channels without repeating information, with 71% rating it as very or extremely important. Brands that fail to maintain continuity across channels risk frustration, abandonment, and silent churn.

What should enterprises prioritize in their CX strategy based on this data?

Enterprises should prioritize three things: investing in voice intelligence rather than just voice infrastructure, designing experiences around channel preference rather than just channel availability, and unifying the experience across all touchpoints so that context and conversation history travel with the customer regardless of which channel they use.

How does AI enhance phone-based customer service?

AI enhances phone-based service through intelligent call routing, real-time agent assist tools, speech analytics and sentiment detection, automated call summarization, and contextual data surfacing. These capabilities ensure that human agents are better prepared, more informed, and more empathetic, turning every phone call into a higher-quality interaction.

Where can I read the full Avaya Connected Consumer Research report?

The full report, "Signals of Connection: What Your Customers Reveal About the Future of Customer Experience," is part of Avaya’s Connected Consumer Research Series, including data on all 25 survey questions covering topics from AI trust and personalization to channel preferences and silent churn.

Why does voice quality matter so much for AI-powered customer experience?

AI capabilities, such as real-time transcription, sentiment analysis, agent assistance, and intelligent routing, all depend on the quality of the voice signals they receive. Poor audio quality leads to inaccurate transcriptions, misread customer emotions, and flawed routing decisions. Investing in AI-powered contact center tools without ensuring a high-quality voice infrastructure is like putting low-grade fuel into a performance engine. The technology can only deliver results as good as the data it receives.