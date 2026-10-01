Director of Product Management for Core Platform & Global Public Sector, Avaya

Ron Licata is the Director of Product Management for Core Platform & Global Public Sector at Avaya, where he brings over 15 years of experience in enterprise communications and contact center technology. He leads platform strategy for the mission-critical systems that power customer experience at scale, focusing on the reliability and security foundations that keep contact center and communications platforms running when it matters most.

Ron owns platform strategy across reliability, security, scalability, observability, and compliance—defining SLAs and SLOs, driving resiliency engineering, and embedding security and regulatory requirements directly into architecture and roadmap decisions. He partners closely with engineering, SRE, and security teams to shift organizations from reactive firefighting to proactive, telemetry-driven platform management.

Ron holds an MBA from the University of Tampa and is a Certified Scrum Master (CSM), Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO), and ITIL v4 certified.