A state emergency operations center can lose access to its primary facility at the same time call volume is climbing. Agencies still need to coordinate evacuations, field teams still need to report status, and officials still need reliable channels for requesting and directing aid. A backup system that comes online but cannot carry the surge has not preserved the operation.

Cyber resilience is about maintaining essential functions through conditions like these. NIST defines cyber resilience around the ability to anticipate, withstand, recover from, and adapt to adverse conditions, stresses, attacks, or compromises. For critical communications, withstand is the operative word. Voice, paging, dispatch, and other communications may be part of the mechanism an organization uses to manage the disruption itself.

Recovery matters. The more difficult period is often the time before normal operations are restored, when infrastructure is impaired, and the organization still has work to do.

Different Failures Require Different Resilience Mechanisms

A second data center is not a universal answer to communications resilience.

Loss of a cloud availability zone creates one failure condition. A hospital campus losing WAN connectivity creates another. A software service can fail while the rest of the platform remains healthy. A natural disaster may remove infrastructure while simultaneously increasing call volume.

The architecture should address each condition at the appropriate layer.

Failure condition Operational requirement Example Avaya Nexus™ architectural response Availability-zone or major infrastructure failure Keep core call processing operating in another environment Dual-availability-zone architecture and nodal failover Branch loses centralized connectivity Preserve defined communications locally Branch survivability Individual software service fails Limit the failure domain and preserve unaffected services Cloud-native services running as discrete components with service isolation Emergency demand sharply increases Continue handling and routing critical sessions under load Carrier-grade session and telephony management Planned maintenance or software updates Keep service available while components are updated Architecture designed for continuous service during maintenance and upgrades Facility becomes inaccessible Maintain visibility and administrative control remotely Remote monitoring and administrative capabilities with controlled access

Avaya Nexus uses a cloud-native architecture with discrete components and supports dedicated cloud and on-premises deployment models. It also preserves support for established voice environments, including Avaya endpoints and gateways, so modernization does not require every operational dependency to change at once.

Resilience is stronger when different failure modes do not depend on one recovery mechanism.

Critical Communications Have to be Measured at the Workflow Level

A communications platform can be online while the operation it supports is failing. Consider a Code Blue workflow. The event may begin in a nurse-call system, move through the communications environment, and reach the appropriate clinical team through paging or mobile messaging. A healthy voice core does not make the workflow resilient when a failed network path or integration prevents the alert from reaching the people responsible for acting.

Hospitals also operate across systems that were not designed as one communications stack. Nurse call, clinical alerting, EHR-connected workflows, paging, smartphones, analog devices, and other endpoints may all participate in the response. Resilience has to be measured across the path the clinical message actually travels.

Operational continuity is the ability to complete the critical workflow.

Infrastructure Dependencies Can Make Failures Cascade

Critical communications also depend on infrastructure outside the communications platform.

CISA's Infrastructure Dependency Primer describes communications as a dependency for energy, transportation, water, emergency services, financial services, and information technology. Communications infrastructure simultaneously relies on electricity, IT systems, networks, and physical infrastructure.

A power event shows how quickly infrastructure dependencies can compound. Communications equipment may lose power or connectivity at the same time a utility needs its communications environment to coordinate field crews, emergency services, and control-center activity. A disruption in one infrastructure domain can therefore weaken the mechanism being used to recover another.

Across control centers, substations, and field operations, utilities may need voice to work alongside paging, radio, emergency notifications, and a mixed estate of SIP, analog, and digital devices.

Degraded Operation is an Operating State, Not an Exception

Large campuses and industrial sites create a different degraded-state problem. Buildings may remain occupied, and local operations may continue even when connectivity to the centralized communications environment is interrupted. Existing gateways and mixed endpoint populations may still support essential local calling while the upstream fault is being restored.

Branch survivability addresses this type of failure. Dual-AZ architecture addresses loss of core infrastructure. Service isolation addresses failure inside the software platform. Carrier-grade session handling addresses demand spikes. Each mechanism belongs to a different failure domain.

Security has to remain intact under the same conditions.

A survivable branch still needs a defined identity and access model. Remote administrators need controlled privileges. Alternate communications paths still require appropriate encryption. Certificate trust and logging cannot disappear because the platform is operating in a fallback state.

Cyber resilience and cybersecurity meet most clearly when the environment is degraded.

Cyber Resilience vs. Cybersecurity in Critical Communications

Cybersecurity focuses on protecting systems and reducing the likelihood and impact of compromise.

Cyber resilience addresses the organization’s ability to continue essential work while a cyber event or infrastructure failure is affecting normal operations.

The disciplines overlap.

Strong identity, encryption, patching, segmentation, monitoring, and access controls reduce risk. High availability, survivability, service isolation, failover, and tested operating procedures reduce the impact of disruption when it occurs.

For critical communications, one discipline without the other leaves a gap. A secure voice service that cannot remain available during an infrastructure failure does not support continuity. A highly available fallback path with weaker identity or audit controls creates a different kind of exposure. The architecture needs both.

Voice Quality is Becoming Data Quality

Enterprise voice increasingly has a life beyond the conversation.

Financial services illustrates why signal integrity can matter after a call ends. Regulated conversations may need to be recorded and retained for compliance or audit review. The value of the record depends on what was actually captured.

Degraded audio can affect transcription and make recorded conversations harder to review. Analytics may use the transcript as source material. AI-supported systems may consume the same interaction as context. A voice path can therefore remain technically connected while the information produced downstream becomes less reliable.

When voice becomes operational data, communications resilience becomes part of data and AI governance.

Critical Communications Require a Different Resilience Standard

Cyber resilience becomes concrete when an organization traces an essential operation through the infrastructure required to complete it. The exercise reveals where geographic failover is needed, where local survivability matters, which services should have isolated failure domains, which external systems remain dependencies, and which security controls must continue operating during failover.

A redundant voice core is only one part of that architecture. Communications resilience depends on what remains usable when another part of the environment is already impaired.

For organizations where voice supports life-safety, regulated operations, emergency response, or continuity of essential services, communications function as infrastructure.

Avaya Nexus is designed for those requirements with high availability, branch survivability, cloud-native service isolation, secure administrative controls, deployment flexibility, and integration across critical communications workflows.

Explore Avaya Nexus critical communications infrastructure