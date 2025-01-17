Innovative Approaches to an AI-forward University

With the introduction of Generative AI (GenAI), one of the most disruptive technologies to date, universities across the nation are making strategic shifts to enhance their students’ college experiences. For example, the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs offers a strategic AI program developed to streamline administrative processes and boost efficiency through automation and ethical technology use.

Harvard University’s Information Technology department disclosed a comprehensive strategy that includes integrating AI to enhance administrative processes, academic tools, and research computing. The University of Michigan’s Vision 2034 incorporates strategic elements that focus on AI’s impact on various academic and administrative areas, emphasizing the integration of AI to streamline university operations. Finally, the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) drafted AI strategies aimed at harnessing the power of AI to create meaningful and efficient administrative processes.

Sparking New Conversations

The concept of an AI-forward university is sparking new conversations about academic support and administrative processes. Campus departments that were once siloed understand this could be the opportunity to streamline and assist by developing efficiencies across campus. Historically, students have voiced concerns about navigating a plethora of administrative processes, with promises of improvement often falling short.

In a recent conversation with an incoming first-year student waiting to hear about her admittance, she said she waited over 90 minutes on the phone with a college representative who was unable to locate her in the system due to a hyphenated name. Through an AI-powered contact center platform offering biometric authentication, the representative would’ve had a comprehensive view of past and current interactions with the student, leading to a more positive experience and sustaining the student’s enthusiasm for attending the university.

Similarly, a university senior expressed frustration after being unable to connect with his academic advisor for a week. As a result, he was prohibited from enrolling in a required course for graduation, which delayed the completion of his program. AI services could have provided the necessary guidance and prompted deadlines, helping him enroll on time without waiting for human assistance.

Exploring Mission-Aligned Tools

Beyond administrative processes, universities are also exploring AI educational tools that align with their missions. Concerns about reliability, ethics, and data security have made universities more methodical in evaluating these tools. Dr. Alex Feltus, a computational biology professor at Clemson University, is a pioneer in this space leveraging AI to transform the classroom experience. He developed a tool called Pria, with the faculty perspective in mind, designed to address AI concerns about reliability and data security while enhancing his teaching.

One of the most revolutionary aspects of Dr. Feltus’ teaching is his use of AI to create a “professor in your pocket.” This concept allows students to access expert-level answers and support even when Dr. Feltus is not physically present. By using 28 trusted tools and integrating AI into his learning management system course, Dr. Feltus has created a personalized digital twin that mirrors his personality and behavior. Pria is listed as a co-instructor on his syllabus and provides students with a safe space to ask questions and seek help.

Elevating the Academic Experience

Students have also become creative in using this tool, taking personalized learning to a new level. The AI tutor can provide conversational assessments for a Socratic dialogue, asking questions, scoring responses, and suggesting additional resources based on trusted course content. Students can even upload rough drafts of assignments and receive instant feedback based on the course criteria.

By integrating AI, universities are not only improving administrative efficiency but also elevating the academic experience, providing students with innovative tools and support systems to succeed.