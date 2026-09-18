CUSTOMER
EXPERIENCE
A comprehensive enterprise CX platform designed for the AI age.
CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE
Mission-critical voice with unmatched resiliency.
GOVERNMENT CLOUD
FedRAMP-authorized cloud communications for mission continuity.
UNIFIED
COMMUNICATIONS
Enhance productivity and foster connectivity across your business.
Avaya Aura
Avaya Aura Private Cloud
Avaya IP Office
Avaya Services
Expert services to design, implement, and manage your communications infrastructure. Get the end-to-end support you need to drive real business growth.
SUPPORT
EXPLORE AI AT AVAYA
Open AI Ecosystem
Integration with existing platforms and industry innovators.
MCP
Open standards, model choice, and enterprise control.
Tandem Care
Humans and AI work together with shared context.
Enterprise Data Activation
Turn trusted enterprise data into real-time context.
Workflow Orchestration
Connect systems, data, AI, and workflows in real time.
AI Insights & Performance
Measure AI, agent, and customer outcomes.
AI-Assisted Modernization
Use AI to understand existing workflows and move to Avaya Infinity faster.
News and Resource Navigator
Explore our News and Resource Navigator—your go-to hub for news, insights, and resources—all in one place.
DISCOVER