Expertise that powers every patient, provider, and operational connection
Get the guidance you need at every step, from designing and implementing to managing your communications infrastructure, so your organization can deliver reliable, connected experiences across patient support, healthcare professional engagement, clinical operations, commercial teams, medical affairs, and employee collaboration.
We strengthen the connections that help life sciences organizations advance better outcomes
Our specialists help you assess, design, and manage your communications infrastructure for smarter performance, greater resilience, and continuous modernization. From deployment to optimization, we help keep critical communications running seamlessly across research sites, patient support programs, contact centers, field teams, manufacturing operations, corporate offices, and hybrid environments.
Avaya Professional Services
Design the right communications environment for patients, healthcare professionals, researchers, field teams, medical affairs, commercial organizations, and employees. Plan for contingencies, integrate new capabilities, and manage modernization with 300+ packaged services and fully customizable engagements built around your regulatory, operational, security, and customer experience requirements.
Managed Services
Choose the right balance between an Avaya-managed and self-managed environment based on your operational, regulatory, security, and technical needs. Avaya offers a full stack of ITIL/ISO-aligned standard or custom services for your communications infrastructure, backed by SLAs to help support the availability and continuity life sciences operations demand.
Support Services
Keep the communications behind patient support, healthcare professional engagement, clinical operations, commercial teams, medical affairs, and workforce collaboration performing at their best. Get comprehensive, cost-effective support designed to maximize reliability and availability, identify potential issues early, and resolve problems quickly so your teams can stay focused on patients, science, and business outcomes.
Why customers choose us
Johns Hopkins Healthcare System (JHHS) connects the patient experience
JHHS and Avaya join forces to unify enterprise siloes, integrating the JHHS Electronic Health Records system and enterprise communications in inventive ways that drive more personal, efficient and satisfying patient experiences.
By combining empathy with ease, Aflac raises the experience bar
Aflac deploys innovative Avaya technologies including AI agent assist to increase ease of interaction and decrease handling time for customers facing stressful life events and the Aflac employees working hard to support them.
GDIT demonstrates how automation can improve large-scale service operations
GDIT uses Avaya contact center technology to support high interaction volumes while increasing automation and reducing agent workload. Life sciences organizations can apply similar approaches to patient services, healthcare professional inquiries, product support, enrollment programs, and other high-volume engagement environments.
Access Bank leverages Avaya technology to double its customer base by 2027
The bank uses an Avaya hybrid system combining on-prem for voice, video banking, routing, and analytics with cloud for digital channels and chatbot integration, creating a unified customer engagement platform.