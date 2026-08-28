Avaya Services for Education

Expertise that powers every student and campus connection
Get the guidance you need at every step, from designing and implementing to managing your communications infrastructure, so your institution can deliver reliable, connected experiences across student services, academics, administration, campus operations, and support.
We strengthen the connections that help education communities thrive
Our specialists help you assess, design, and manage your communications infrastructure for smarter performance, greater resilience, and continuous modernization. From deployment to optimization, we help keep critical communications running seamlessly across campuses, remote locations, on-premises systems, cloud services, and hybrid environments.
Avaya Professional Services
Design the right communications environment for students, faculty, staff, administrators, and campus teams. Plan for contingencies, integrate new capabilities, and manage modernization with 300+ packaged services and fully customizable engagements built around your institution's requirements.
Managed Services
Choose the right balance between an Avaya-managed and self-managed environment based on your operational, academic, and technical needs. Avaya offers a full stack of ITIL/ISO-aligned standard or custom services for your communications infrastructure, backed by SLAs to help support the availability your institution depends on.
Support Services
Keep the communications behind student services, academic operations, administration, and campus support performing at their best. Get comprehensive, cost-effective support designed to maximize reliability and availability, identify potential issues early, and resolve problems quickly so your teams can stay focused on teaching, learning, and serving your community.
Why education organizations choose us
Florida State University simplifies communications across a distributed campus environment
Florida State University uses Avaya solutions to integrate geographically distributed systems while transitioning to the cloud. Its approach shows how institutions can modernize communications across campuses, departments, administrative offices, and remote environments while building on existing technology investments.
Johns Hopkins connects complex systems to create more personal experiences
See how Johns Hopkins integrates enterprise systems and communications to create more connected, efficient experiences across a highly complex organization. Educational institutions can apply the same approach to give faculty, staff, and service teams greater context when supporting students and other members of the campus community.
Aflac demonstrates how technology can make important interactions easier
Aflac uses innovative Avaya technologies, including AI agent assist, to help employees provide more efficient and empathetic support during important customer interactions. Education institutions can apply similar capabilities to student services, enrollment, financial aid, advising, IT support, and other high-volume service environments.
Access Bank shows how organizations can modernize while maintaining hybrid environments
Access Bank combines established on-premises communications capabilities with cloud-based digital channels and automation. Its approach demonstrates how complex institutions can introduce new experiences and capabilities while continuing to maximize the value of existing infrastructure.