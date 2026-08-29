Insurance organizations now rely on specialized platforms for policy administration, claims management, customer engagement, fraud detection, workforce collaboration, analytics, and AI-powered workflows.

But critical voice operates under different requirements. Communications must remain available during severe weather events, catastrophe-driven demand surges, infrastructure disruptions, maintenance, and other moments when policyholders may need their insurer most.

Voice is also increasingly connected to transcription, documentation, analytics, automation, and AI-supported processes. That makes reliability, voice quality, security, and governance more important than ever.

Avaya Nexus is designed for these infrastructure-level requirements.