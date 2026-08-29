Critical communications infrastructure for insurance
Avaya Nexus provides a secure, resilient voice foundation for insurance organizations where communication downtime can delay claims, disrupt policyholder service, affect catastrophe response, and put customer trust at risk.
Mission-critical voice for insurance
Across claims centers, policyholder service operations, underwriting teams, fraud investigation units, catastrophe response centers, and distributed offices, voice remains essential to customer service and operational continuity.
Avaya Nexus modernizes enterprise voice without forcing a disruptive rip-and-replace, preserving infrastructure investments while introducing a cloud-native, zero-downtime architecture built for regulated and high-stakes environments.
The insurance communications landscape has shifted
Insurance organizations now rely on specialized platforms for policy administration, claims management, customer engagement, fraud detection, workforce collaboration, analytics, and AI-powered workflows.
But critical voice operates under different requirements. Communications must remain available during severe weather events, catastrophe-driven demand surges, infrastructure disruptions, maintenance, and other moments when policyholders may need their insurer most.
Voice is also increasingly connected to transcription, documentation, analytics, automation, and AI-supported processes. That makes reliability, voice quality, security, and governance more important than ever.
Avaya Nexus is designed for these infrastructure-level requirements.
"The continuity of government services depends on a host of resilient and secure communications, from processing benefits to coordinating emergency logistics. We're proud to partner with an industry stalwart like Avaya leading with the innovation needed to ensure our most-mission-critical connections are reliably consistent for the government and public when they are needed most."
Michael Hanke Section Chief, Telecom Operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
What is critical communications infrastructure in insurance?
As insurance communications become more diverse, the resilient voice foundation beneath them becomes more important.
Critical communications infrastructure is the modern evolution of enterprise voice for insurance environments that cannot tolerate failure.
It is designed to support:
- Zero-downtime operations for critical insurance communications
- High availability during catastrophe events and demand surges
- Controlled deployment aligned with regulatory and organizational requirements
- Security, compliance, and identity governance
- Integration with claims, service, notification, workflow, and collaboration systems
- Cloud-native scalability without disrupting existing infrastructure investments
In insurance, voice is not simply a feature. It is infrastructure.
The standard for insurance communications
Avaya Nexus combines four foundational capabilities for critical insurance communications: high resiliency, hardened security and compliance, deployment flexibility, and integration readiness.
For insurance environments where communications cannot fail
Avaya Nexus is purpose-built for:
- Claims and claims escalation centers
- Policyholder service operations
- Catastrophe response centers
- Fraud and Special Investigations Units
- Underwriting and policy servicing teams
- Insurance contact centers
- Distributed branches and regional operations
These environments require more than bundled telephony. They require resilient infrastructure.
Critical insurance communications must be engineered with reliability, governance, and operational control as foundational principles.
"Strengthening resilient communications capabilities is essential to ensuring continuity of critical infrastructure operations.."
U.S. Department of Energy, Resilient Communication Systems, 2025
The architectural foundations of critical communications infrastructure
Insurance communications must deliver across three non-negotiable dimensions: reliability, governance, and controlled modernization.
When communications support claims, catastrophe response, fraud investigations, and urgent policyholder needs, availability is infrastructure, not a feature.
Avaya Nexus supports zero-downtime operations through:
- Dual-availability-zone deployment
- Nodal failover and branch survivability
- Redundant session handling
- Continuous service during upgrades
Because the critical policyholder call cannot wait.
As voice feeds claims documentation, compliance records, analytics, and AI-supported workflows, signal integrity becomes a governance issue.
Avaya Nexus prioritizes controlled, high-quality voice capture supported by:
- Encrypted signaling and media (TLS / SRTP)
- Centralized identity and access management (Keycloak-based IAM, SSO, MFA)
- Role-based access controls
- Certificate lifecycle management
- Audit-ready logging and monitoring
Voice is no longer just communication—it is operational evidence.
Insurance organizations cannot afford unnecessary architectural disruption.
Avaya Nexus introduces a cloud-native, containerized microservices architecture.
The reference architecture incorporates:
- Kubernetes-based container orchestration
- Kamailio high-performance SIP routing
- Session Services feature orchestration
- MariaDB resilient, high-availability data tier
- API-driven interoperability across collaboration, notification, radio, and workflow systems
Avaya Nexus evolves Avaya Aura while preserving key infrastructure components and investments.
Read the White Paper: Modernizing Mission-Critical Communications with Avaya Nexus
What is aging voice infrastructure costing your insurance organization?
Outdated voice systems create risks—including security flaws, higher costs, and outages—that interrupt claims, policyholder service, and catastrophe response. Assess your environment and build a case for modernization with the Voice Infrastructure Impact Model.
Security, compliance, and governance for insurance communications
Avaya Nexus is designed to support the rigorous requirements of regulated and mission-critical insurance environments.
Encryption
TLS-encrypted signaling and SRTP-secured media
Identity & access management
Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), role-based access controls
Certificate management
Centralized certificate lifecycle management and governance
Audit & monitoring
Logging, monitoring, and audit-ready operational controls
Deployment security
Support for data sovereignty and controlled deployment environments
Operational resilience
Zero-downtime architecture with redundancy and failover design
For Avaya Aura insurance environments
Avaya Aura has long provided a resilient enterprise voice foundation for large, complex insurance organizations.
Avaya Nexus builds on that foundation with zero-downtime architecture, strengthened security, cloud-native extensibility, and flexible deployment without requiring insurers to abandon important communications investments.
“Unified communications: Not all seats are the same”
Helping a policyholder after a major loss requires different tools than joining a routine meeting. Avaya CEO Patrick Dennis explains why organizations must separate general collaboration from mission-critical communications that sustain operations, continuity, and trust.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Nexus for insurance
What is critical communications infrastructure in insurance?
Critical communications infrastructure is the secure, resilient communications foundation used for insurance activities where availability, clarity, governance, and operational control are essential. These activities can include claims intake and escalation, catastrophe response, fraud investigations, policy servicing, underwriting support, customer assistance, incident management, and other time-sensitive workflows. Unlike general-purpose unified communications platforms, critical communications infrastructure is engineered for environments where communication failure can create immediate customer, operational, financial, or regulatory consequences.
Why is voice still mission-critical in insurance?
Voice remains one of the fastest and most direct ways for policyholders to report a loss, explain a complex situation, resolve an urgent coverage question, respond to a fraud alert, or reach a person during a stressful event. Voice also increasingly supplies input to transcription, analytics, documentation, automation, and AI-supported systems. As a result, voice availability and quality can influence both the immediate interaction and downstream insurance workflows.
How is Avaya Nexus different from a traditional unified communications platform?
Traditional unified communications platforms are generally optimized for employee productivity, meetings, messaging, and collaboration. Avaya Nexus is architected for insurance and other high-stakes environments that require:
- Zero-downtime reliability
- Controlled deployment
- Strong identity governance
- Encrypted communications
- Operational monitoring
- Integration with critical workflows and systems
- Continued operation during maintenance or disruption
It provides a resilient voice core that can work alongside the collaboration and customer experience tools selected by the insurance organization.
Is Avaya Nexus an insurance claims or policy administration application?
No. Avaya Nexus is a modern, open voice infrastructure.
It is designed to provide a hardened, enterprise-controlled communications foundation that can integrate with contact center, workflow, notification, collaboration, insurance applications, and third-party systems.
This allows insurers to select specialized applications while maintaining a resilient voice core beneath them.
Does Avaya Nexus support zero-downtime insurance operations?
Avaya Nexus is architected for zero-downtime operations through redundancy, failover, dual-availability-zone deployment models, service isolation, and continuous operation during maintenance and upgrades. These capabilities are intended to help critical insurance communications remain available during infrastructure disruption, scheduled change, catastrophe-driven demand, and periods of elevated call volume.
How can Avaya Nexus help during catastrophe events?
Major storms, wildfires, floods, and other catastrophic events can create sudden increases in claims activity at the same time infrastructure and employee availability may be under stress. Avaya Nexus provides a resilient voice foundation designed for continuous availability, redundancy, failover, and distributed operations. This can help insurance organizations maintain critical communications when policyholder demand is unusually high or normal operating conditions are disrupted.
What deployment options does Avaya Nexus support?
Avaya Nexus supports flexible deployment models, including dedicated cloud and on-premises hyperscaler environments.
Supported infrastructure strategies can include environments based on Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure configurations.
This flexibility helps insurance organizations align deployment with security, data residency, infrastructure control, operational, and regulatory requirements.
The Health Status Dashboard also provides enhanced visibility into platform condition and service health, supporting proactive oversight.
How does Avaya Nexus support insurance security and compliance requirements?
Avaya Nexus provides capabilities such as:
- TLS-encrypted signaling
- SRTP-secured media
- Centralized identity and access management
- Single Sign-On
- Multi-Factor Authentication
- Role-based access controls
- Centralized certificate lifecycle management
- Logging and monitoring
- Audit-ready operational controls
- Controlled deployment options
- Resilient architecture
These capabilities can support the technical and operational controls within an insurer's broader privacy, cybersecurity, risk management, regulatory, and compliance programs.
Does Avaya Nexus make an insurance organization compliant?
No single technology makes an insurance organization compliant.
Compliance depends on the organization's complete combination of technologies, policies, processes, security controls, workforce practices, vendor relationships, recordkeeping requirements, risk management programs, and the regulations applicable to its business and jurisdictions.
Avaya Nexus provides communication security, identity governance, encryption, monitoring, deployment, and availability capabilities that can support insurers operating in highly regulated environments.
Can Avaya Nexus help insurers address operational resilience requirements?
Avaya Nexus is designed around communications resilience, redundancy, failover, operational visibility, controlled deployment, and continuity during disruption.
These capabilities can support an insurer's broader operational resilience strategy and may be relevant to regulatory frameworks that emphasize ICT risk management and continuity, including DORA for applicable insurance organizations operating within the European Union.
Compliance with any regulatory framework depends on the organization's complete environment and should be evaluated against its specific requirements.
Can Avaya Nexus support regional data residency requirements?
Yes. Avaya Nexus supports controlled deployment models that can be aligned with regional data residency and sovereignty requirements.
Insurance organizations can select deployment environments appropriate to local mandates, organizational policies, security requirements, and infrastructure strategies.
How scalable is Avaya Nexus for large insurance organizations?
Avaya Nexus is designed to scale across large, distributed enterprise environments.
Its containerized microservices architecture supports geographic distribution, high concurrency, and enterprise performance requirements. This makes it suitable for insurers operating across claims centers, contact centers, corporate offices, regional locations, catastrophe response operations, and other distributed environments.
Can Avaya Nexus support insurance mergers and acquisitions?
Avaya Nexus can provide a common modernization foundation for insurance organizations managing multiple communications environments across acquired companies, business units, brands, or regional operations.
Its integration capabilities, deployment flexibility, and support for existing Avaya Aura elements can help insurers move toward a more consistent architecture without requiring every location or environment to be replaced at once.
The specific transition strategy will depend on the infrastructure, integrations, and operating requirements of each organization.
How does Avaya Nexus support existing Avaya Aura insurance customers?
Avaya Nexus provides a modernization path for Avaya Aura environments seeking cloud-native architecture, greater agility, enhanced resilience, and flexible infrastructure deployment.
It is designed as an evolution of the existing environment rather than a complete abandonment of it.
Avaya Aura Communication Manager, Avaya Enablement Services, and Avaya Session Border Controller remain integral to the solution while Avaya Nexus introduces a modern, containerized architectural foundation.
What is the connection between Avaya Infinity and Avaya Nexus for insurance?
Avaya Infinity and Avaya Nexus address two connected insurance priorities.
Avaya Infinity helps orchestrate policyholder and employee experiences across voice, digital channels, AI, enterprise data, systems, and workflows.
Avaya Nexus provides the resilient, secure, mission-critical voice infrastructure beneath communications that must remain available.
Together, they enable insurance organizations to pursue CX, digital, and AI innovation while protecting the reliability of essential voice communications.
What role does AI play in Avaya Nexus?
Avaya Nexus provides the resilient voice foundation required by AI-supported capabilities such as transcription, translation, summarization, analytics, keyword detection, and automated workflows.
As AI systems increasingly depend on voice input, the quality, continuity, and governance of that input become more important.
Avaya Nexus helps ensure that AI innovation is supported by communications infrastructure designed for reliability and operational control.
Why does voice clarity matter in insurance?
Insurance conversations often occur during stressful, complex, or financially significant moments.
Poor voice quality can create confusion, repetition, transcription errors, policyholder frustration, and difficulty understanding important information.
As voice becomes an input for claims documentation, analytics, compliance processes, and AI-supported workflows, audio integrity can also affect the accuracy of downstream systems.
Clear, dependable voice supports human understanding, policyholder confidence, and more reliable technology-assisted processes.
Can Avaya Nexus integrate with claims and policy administration systems?
Avaya Nexus provides API-driven interoperability and a voice infrastructure designed to work within a broader insurance technology ecosystem.
Specific integration with a claims platform, policy administration system, CRM, fraud application, workflow platform, or other insurance system depends on the use case, available interfaces, implementation design, and selected Avaya or partner capabilities.
Can Avaya Nexus integrate with emergency notification and catastrophe response workflows?
Avaya Nexus is designed for integration readiness across notification, workflow, collaboration, and operational systems.
This can support communications strategies involving catastrophe response, emergency notifications, claims escalation, incident management, business continuity, and other time-sensitive insurance workflows.
The exact integration architecture should be validated for each insurance environment and use case.
Resources for regulated industries
Report
Avaya Nexus Consumer Survey Report
Blog
What makes communications mission-critical?
Blog
The pathway from Avaya Aura to mission-critical voice
Customer Story
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White Paper
The new imperative for critical communications
When communications underpin claims, catastrophe response, fraud investigations, regulatory accountability, policyholder trust, or operational continuity, they cannot be treated as an optional layer.
Avaya Nexus is built for insurance organizations where communications must simply work.