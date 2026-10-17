Financial services has become increasingly digital. Customers can open accounts, transfer funds, manage cards, apply for loans, make payments, and interact with their institution from almost anywhere.

But when money is at risk, an account is compromised, a transaction is questioned, or a financial decision becomes complex, customers often still turn to voice.

At the same time, voice is increasingly connected to fraud systems, authentication, recording, compliance workflows, analytics, automation, and AI-supported processes. That makes reliability, security, governance, voice integrity, and operational control more important than ever.

Avaya Nexus is designed specifically for these infrastructure-level requirements.