Educational institutions now rely on specialized platforms for learning, collaboration, student engagement, emergency notification, campus safety, advising, health services, and administrative workflows.

But critical voice operates under different requirements.

Communications must remain available during emergencies, severe weather, campus incidents, demand surges, maintenance, network disruption, and other situations when students, faculty, staff, families, and responders may need immediate access to one another.

Voice is also increasingly connected to notification systems, automation, documentation, analytics, and AI-supported workflows. That makes resilience, security, integration, and governance more important than ever.

Avaya Nexus is designed for these infrastructure-level requirements.