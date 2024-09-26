Resources

Contact center agents illustration

A day in the life of your contact center...

See how you can create better experiences for both customers and staff. Read the stories of different businesses solving their customer service challenges using AXP Public Cloud. We explore AI-powered solutions for integrated desktops and virtual assistants, in-the-moment data retrieval, real-time reporting, and an empowered workforce.

Your guide to better experiences
Smiling woman working in a contact center

Intelligent contact center awards from Aragon Research Globe.

Intelligent contact center, 2024

For the fifth year, Avaya leads in the Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers. AXP Public Cloud uses automation and intelligence to drive a better experience for both customers and the employees who serve them. Avaya has one of the largest contact centers installation bases, offering private, public, and hybrid cloud.

Download the report

Conversational AI in the intelligent contact center, 2023

This report analyzes major providers in the market on their Conversational AI capabilities and future trends. Conversational AI in the contact center is a must for any organization looking to live up to customers' new—and high—engagement expectations.

Download the report
Learn how to drive better experiences now.

Global Payments representative

Global Payments strives to make every customer's experience the best

Financial technology and payment company, Global Payments, focuses on customer experiences with Avaya. Agents around the world answer calls asking, "How can we make your day better?"

Watch the video
Two men talking and sitting in front of a laptop

Connect experiences from employees to customers

Constellation Research zeros in on five key trends that are evolving the contact center into a strategic business asset—a hub of customer voice and intelligence that's powering the experience enterprise forward with durable, profitable customer relationships.

Download the report
Smiling African American man on his laptop

Customer experience is fluid, your contact center strategy should be too

Analysts cover the most important “must haves” in any modern contact center, how to choose the right vendor, and why a hybrid contact center approach could be the right decision for your business.

Read the white paper
Red haired woman holding a coffee and talking on the phone

What every business needs to consider for amazing customer service

Bring your customer experience forward with new digital services that connect every channel, serve every device, and make both your teams and customers feel empowered. We can show you how.

Read the eBook
Contact center automation improves customer and employee experiences.

Discover how automation and conversational intelligence improve the accuracy, personalization, and performance of your customer interactions. Plus, free your agents to provide more of the higher-value, complex assistance only they can deliver.

Read the blog
African American woman texting

Artificial intelligence & automation:

Video

Standard Focus Enhances Customer Experience with AI

Discover how this call center leverages AI for email and chat. In doing so, they achieve rapid response times and high first-contact...

Watch video

Video

Unleash the power of AI in response generation - Avaya at Enterprise Connect

Demonstrate efficiency with intelligent email classification, real-time sentiment analysis, AI generated responses, and knowledge...

Watch the video

Report

AI for customer experience: What businesses are doing now and next

Explore customers’ perceptions about AI, and their level of ease in interacting with it.

Download the report

White Paper

Using generative AI for improving customer experience

One biggest advantage of generative AI technology is its ability to process large amounts of content.

Learn more

Fact Sheet

Avaya Experience Platform & Google Speaker ID

Fact Sheet covering Active Voice and Passive Voice Authentication methods that can be used with Avaya Experience Platform.

Learn More

Blog

AI bots for customer experience: Trends, insights, and examples

How can you implement AI bots in your company, and what will they be able to do for you? 

Read the blog

Video

The Avaya AI-enabled customer journey

See how AI can help improve your customers' experience and your employees' productivity throughout their entire journeys.

Watch video

eBook

Innovation for a new world. Work with AI.

To create extraordinary customer and employee experiences, bring AI capabilities into your interactions and workflows.

Read the eBook

Find out how much you could save with Avaya.

Our Workforce Engagement Savings Calculator looks at how your customer contact team is working now and predicts your potential savings if you update with Avaya. It’s all about improving productivity and processes. Changes that can really add up.

Get started

Better employee & customer experiences:

Infographic

14 ways AXP Public Cloud delivers

Learn how AXP Public Cloud helps you achieve incredible customer experiences at every touchpoint.

Learn more

Infographic

Companies are making huge strides with customer experience

See the latest on key technology and operational changes at play in CX projects, in this infographic from industry analysts...

Learn more

White Paper

Customer experience is fluid, your contact center strategy should be too

Analysts cover the most important “must haves” in any modern contact center.

Access the white paper

See how Albuquerque Public Schools connects students, parents, staff, educators

AXP Public Cloud helps this school district connect and serve its community—all while simplifying communications and regulating...

Access the white paper

Blog

Securing your customer experience through biometric authentication with Avaya On-Prem

Avaya customers can now leverage cloud-based passwordless authentication solutions for contact center agents.

Read the blog

Infographic

Drive competitive advantage by adding cloud-based contact center capabilities

Achieve distinction and impact with capabilities like digital channels, effortless self-service, and personalized customer...

Download the infographic

Total focus on customer experience

With AXP Public Cloud, global BPO Bayview Technologies monitors contact streams to see and understand problematic customer journeys...

Watch video

Blog

How AXP Public Cloud accelerates exceptional customer experiences

When it comes to customer service, the experience has overtaken product and price as a driver for almost every decision we make.

Read blog

An outstanding employee and customer experience

AXP Public Cloud lets Silver Spring Pathfinder innovate with omnichannel contact center, virtual work capabilities, and more—all...

Watch video

Fact Sheet

Deliver an Effortless Customer Experience

With our always on contact center, give customers great service on any channel or device.

Read Fact Sheet

Mastering employee experience

In this video from Lopez Research, analyst Maribel Lopez discusses the intersection of employee and customer experience, and why a...

Watch video

White Paper

Best practices for remote contact center agents

Six best practices for remote contact center agents to boost performance.

Read the white paper

Infographic

Six Ways AXP Public Cloud Improves CX and EX

Empower agents to deliver frictionless, fast, amazing service to your customers.

View infographic

Industry recognition:

