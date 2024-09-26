Resources
A day in the life of your contact center...
See how you can create better experiences for both customers and staff. Read the stories of different businesses solving their customer service challenges using AXP Public Cloud. We explore AI-powered solutions for integrated desktops and virtual assistants, in-the-moment data retrieval, real-time reporting, and an empowered workforce.
Intelligent contact center awards from Aragon Research Globe.
Intelligent contact center, 2024
For the fifth year, Avaya leads in the Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers. AXP Public Cloud uses automation and intelligence to drive a better experience for both customers and the employees who serve them. Avaya has one of the largest contact centers installation bases, offering private, public, and hybrid cloud.
Conversational AI in the intelligent contact center, 2023
This report analyzes major providers in the market on their Conversational AI capabilities and future trends. Conversational AI in the contact center is a must for any organization looking to live up to customers' new—and high—engagement expectations.
Global Payments strives to make every customer's experience the best
Financial technology and payment company, Global Payments, focuses on customer experiences with Avaya. Agents around the world answer calls asking, "How can we make your day better?"
Connect experiences from employees to customers
Constellation Research zeros in on five key trends that are evolving the contact center into a strategic business asset—a hub of customer voice and intelligence that's powering the experience enterprise forward with durable, profitable customer relationships.
Customer experience is fluid, your contact center strategy should be too
Analysts cover the most important “must haves” in any modern contact center, how to choose the right vendor, and why a hybrid contact center approach could be the right decision for your business.
What every business needs to consider for amazing customer service
Bring your customer experience forward with new digital services that connect every channel, serve every device, and make both your teams and customers feel empowered. We can show you how.
Contact center automation improves customer and employee experiences.
Discover how automation and conversational intelligence improve the accuracy, personalization, and performance of your customer interactions. Plus, free your agents to provide more of the higher-value, complex assistance only they can deliver.
Artificial intelligence & automation:
Video
Standard Focus Enhances Customer Experience with AI
Discover how this call center leverages AI for email and chat. In doing so, they achieve rapid response times and high first-contact...
Video
Unleash the power of AI in response generation - Avaya at Enterprise Connect
Demonstrate efficiency with intelligent email classification, real-time sentiment analysis, AI generated responses, and knowledge...
Report
AI for customer experience: What businesses are doing now and next
Explore customers’ perceptions about AI, and their level of ease in interacting with it.
White Paper
Using generative AI for improving customer experience
One biggest advantage of generative AI technology is its ability to process large amounts of content.
Fact Sheet
Avaya Experience Platform & Google Speaker ID
Fact Sheet covering Active Voice and Passive Voice Authentication methods that can be used with Avaya Experience Platform.
Blog
AI bots for customer experience: Trends, insights, and examples
How can you implement AI bots in your company, and what will they be able to do for you?
Video
The Avaya AI-enabled customer journey
See how AI can help improve your customers' experience and your employees' productivity throughout their entire journeys.
eBook
Innovation for a new world. Work with AI.
To create extraordinary customer and employee experiences, bring AI capabilities into your interactions and workflows.
Art of the possible
An in-depth look at how to simplify, modernize, and automate customer journeys to build customer loyalty.
Avaya Experience Platform for proactive customer outreach
Avaya Experience Platform allows you to proactively connect with your customers on their terms, whenever, and however they want.
Find out how much you could save with Avaya.
Our Workforce Engagement Savings Calculator looks at how your customer contact team is working now and predicts your potential savings if you update with Avaya. It’s all about improving productivity and processes. Changes that can really add up.
Better employee & customer experiences:
Infographic
14 ways AXP Public Cloud delivers
Learn how AXP Public Cloud helps you achieve incredible customer experiences at every touchpoint.
Infographic
Companies are making huge strides with customer experience
See the latest on key technology and operational changes at play in CX projects, in this infographic from industry analysts...
White Paper
Customer experience is fluid, your contact center strategy should be too
Analysts cover the most important “must haves” in any modern contact center.
See how Albuquerque Public Schools connects students, parents, staff, educators
AXP Public Cloud helps this school district connect and serve its community—all while simplifying communications and regulating...
Blog
Securing your customer experience through biometric authentication with Avaya On-Prem
Avaya customers can now leverage cloud-based passwordless authentication solutions for contact center agents.
Infographic
Drive competitive advantage by adding cloud-based contact center capabilities
Achieve distinction and impact with capabilities like digital channels, effortless self-service, and personalized customer...
Total focus on customer experience
With AXP Public Cloud, global BPO Bayview Technologies monitors contact streams to see and understand problematic customer journeys...
Blog
How AXP Public Cloud accelerates exceptional customer experiences
When it comes to customer service, the experience has overtaken product and price as a driver for almost every decision we make.
An outstanding employee and customer experience
AXP Public Cloud lets Silver Spring Pathfinder innovate with omnichannel contact center, virtual work capabilities, and more—all...
Fact Sheet
Deliver an Effortless Customer Experience
With our always on contact center, give customers great service on any channel or device.
Mastering employee experience
In this video from Lopez Research, analyst Maribel Lopez discusses the intersection of employee and customer experience, and why a...
White Paper
Best practices for remote contact center agents
Six best practices for remote contact center agents to boost performance.