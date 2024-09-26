Packages

Choose from Digital, Voice, or All-Media packages, or create your own unique solution.

Digital

Deliver a consistent digital experience for every customer.

  • Unlimited email, web chat, text messaging​*
  • Bring your own digital channel​
  • AI-powered self-service automation​
  • Intelligent routing​
  • Conversational AI
  • Customer journey intelligence​
  • Customizable employee and supervisor desktop​
  • Avaya desktop embedded in your CRM​
  • Back office integrations
  • Visual workflow orchestration​
  • Bring your own chatbot​
  • Powerful reporting and analytics
* Additional charges may apply based on usage

Voice

Give customers the voice experience they expect—and more.

  • Inbound voice​
  • Preview outbound dialing
  • AI-powered self-service automation​
  • Intelligent routing​
  • Conversational AI​
  • Voice recording​
  • Customer journey intelligence​
  • Customizable employee and supervisor desktop​
  • Avaya desktop embedded in your CRM​
  • Back office integrations
  • Visual workflow orchestration​
  • Bring your own voice bot​
  • Powerful reporting and analytics

All Media

Connect all customer touchpoints; maximize employee and operational performance​

  • All Digital capabilities
  • All Voice capabilities
  • Blended media—simultaneously serve voice and digital inquiries​
  • Workforce Engagement—drive employee performance and enhance compliance

Create your own

Let us create a solution that meets your unique business needs.

Tell us what you need

  • Bots
  • Knowledge Management
  • Text Analytics​
  • Biometrics and Security​
  • Gamification​
  • Communications Platform as a Service
  • Vertical Solutions

