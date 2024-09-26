Pricing & packages
Digital
Deliver a consistent digital experience for every customer.
- Unlimited email, web chat, text messaging*
- Bring your own digital channel
- AI-powered self-service automation
- Intelligent routing
- Conversational AI
- Customer journey intelligence
- Customizable employee and supervisor desktop
- Avaya desktop embedded in your CRM
- Back office integrations
- Visual workflow orchestration
- Bring your own chatbot
- Powerful reporting and analytics
* Additional charges may apply based on usage
Voice
Give customers the voice experience they expect—and more.
- Inbound voice
- Preview outbound dialing
- AI-powered self-service automation
- Intelligent routing
- Conversational AI
- Voice recording
- Customer journey intelligence
- Customizable employee and supervisor desktop
- Avaya desktop embedded in your CRM
- Back office integrations
- Visual workflow orchestration
- Bring your own voice bot
- Powerful reporting and analytics
All Media
Connect all customer touchpoints; maximize employee and operational performance
- All Digital capabilities
- All Voice capabilities
- Blended media—simultaneously serve voice and digital inquiries
- Workforce Engagement—drive employee performance and enhance compliance
Create your own
Tell us what you need
- Bots
- Knowledge Management
- Text Analytics
- Biometrics and Security
- Gamification
- Communications Platform as a Service
- Vertical Solutions
