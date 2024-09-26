Avaya Experience Platform Public Cloud
Deliver a great customer experience.
Choose your path to contact center innovation.
Whether you’re running a contact center on-premises or ready to move fully to the cloud, we make your innovation journey easy. Avaya Experience Platform Public Cloud is a solution designed to help companies of all sizes innovate without disruption, bringing new features and functions to customers and employees.
Capabilities to create deeper relationships.
Give agents what they need to make every customer feel like they matter most—all in a single desktop view.
- AI Speech Analytics and Noise Removal: Help agents and customers find a quicker, clearer path to resolve each call.
- Attribute-Based Routing: Ensure every customer is matched with the agent best suited to their needs.
- Workforce Engagement tools: Empower agents to be their best with in-call monitoring and live coaching. Give supervisors the tools they need to be effective coaches.
- Automation and self-service: Give customers the freedom to choose their experience. Reduce repetitive and routine calls for agents.
Connect customer service across every touchpoint.
AXP Public Cloud makes it easy to connect everything—voice, video, chat, messaging, and more—to deliver effortless experiences for customers and employees at every touchpoint. And it brings together teams, resources, and insights to maximize contact center performance and experiences.
Explore pricing:
Choose from Digital, Voice, or All-Media packages, or create your own unique solution.
What customers are saying:
Check out AXP Public Cloud ratings from independent review site TrustRadius.
Understanding Contact Center as a Service—CCaaS.
Learn how AXP Public Cloud, a CCaaS solution, gives your customers the best possible experience while giving your business the freedom to choose the technology you need, when you need it.
Everything you need for both your back office and public face.
Bring together the best of communication and collaboration. When you add Avaya Cloud Office to AXP Public Cloud, you’ll see empowered teams providing personalized attention and immediate satisfaction to customers.
Metrigy research on modernizing the contact center
Run your Avaya solution on Google Chromebooks.
With AXP Public Cloud running on Google Chromebooks, ensure seamless deployments, simpler onboarding of new agents, and effortless lock down of your contact center apps when a security threat arises.
Explore AXP Public Cloud capabilities
Learn more about Google Chrome Enterprise
Transform your contact center to meet today's needs.
Improve CX and customer loyalty without unnecessary business risks. Deliver a fully personalized experience that brings more intelligence to the Contact Centers with the insights in this Avaya and Frost Sullivan Visual Whitepaper.