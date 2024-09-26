Innovative capabilities at your fingertips
Add best-in-cloud technologies from Avaya Experience Platform Public Cloud (formerly Avaya Experience Platform) onto your AXP On-Prem (formerly Avaya Call Center Elite).
Connect with customers across all touchpoints.
Add digital channels to your AXP On-Prem so customers can contact you however they choose without disrupting your existing operations.
- Freedom of choice for your customers by enabling them to contact you using email, chat, messaging, social media, and more.
- Remove disjointed third-party digital experiences, creating seamless experiences for customers and agents.
- Add digital capabilities and quickly scale up and down as needed to meet customer demands.
- Pay-as-you-use financial models keep budgets in check.
Extend the reach of your AXP On-Prem
Add voice agents from the Avaya cloud.
- Support new lines of business, launch a new campaign, expand geographic reach, and take advantage of seasonal fluctuations.
- Overflow your existing AXP - On-Prem to your Avaya cloud agents; enhance interaction handling with contextual attributes and rich information.
- Expect the unexpected and plan for the unplanned by enabling work from anywhere.
Native AI noise removal: Hear everything you need—and nothing you don’t
Eliminate distractions with AI noise removal
Keep lines of communication crystal clear, no matter where conversations are happening. Eliminate unwanted agent background noises and disruptions.
- Enhance health and well-being.
- Give customers crystal clear sound quality—no matter where agents choose to work.
- Give agents and supervisors clear, crisp call recordings that lead to accurate transcripts every time.
- Improve KPIs as fewer distractions means customers’ needs are met faster.
Give agents an intuitive, consolidated desktop.
- Equip your agents with a unified WebRTC desktop powered with native AI noise removal.
- Intelligent desktop delivers relevant information from multiple sources, including CRM systems and third-party apps for all interactions;, less stress to scamper about for information.
- Intuitive UI leads to more productive employees, reducing call handling time.
- Serve multiple digital customer interactions simultaneously, improving contact KPIs.
- 360-degree view gives agents insights into prior voice, digital cloud, and on-premises interactions.
- Widget architecture allows you to design the best layout for your agents and their experience.
Your agents can be here, there, everywhere
- WebRTC desktop enables easier to recruit and hire talent from any location.
- Same UI and experience for local and remote workers expands labor pool.
- Faster onboarding and reduced training time improves retention with less stress on IT.
Stay on prem and use the power of the cloud
- No need to rip and replace your current system.
- Shift IT talent where needed to achieve business objectives.
- Worry-free upgrades, support, and administration enable quicker response to changing business needs.
- Innovate as new features and upgrades become available, with zero downtime.