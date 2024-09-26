Discover the power of a digital contact center
Build and scale the contact center your business needs with Avaya Experience Platform Public Cloud. Manage inbound and outbound calling and connect customers across any channel, all while arming agents with real-time customer data in a single desktop view. And for your on-prem needs, unlock innovations without disrupting your current operations—there’s no need to rip and replace.
Unlock innovations for AXP On-Prem.
Add best-in-cloud technologies from AXP Public Cloud onto your AXP On-Prem call center solutions.
- Interact with customers on channels of their choice – chat, email, social messaging.
- Eliminate disjointed third-party digital experiences without disrupting existing premises call flows.
- Empower your agents with a modern unified WebRTC desktop powered with native AI noise removal capabilities.
- Provide your agents with 360-degree view of the customers from both your on-premises and cloud interactions.
- Reduce IT and administration efforts while adopting cloud technologies.
- Get a simple, flexible secure cloud experience with worry-free upgrades, support, and administration.
Leverage APIs to connect with customers in new ways.
Extend your solution with Avaya’s publicly available APIs and provide your customers with unique, personalized experiences.
- Innovate with AXP Public Cloud.
- Improve customer loyalty and strengthen your brand.
- Gain ultimate solution flexibility to transform your contact center.
- Enhance the agent, supervisor, and administrator experience.
Use AI to deliver intelligent customer service.
Get everyone on the same page faster with the power of AI. Leverage real-time customer data to define highly personalized customer experiences. Rely on AI Noise Removal to deliver clear, crisp conversations.
- Hear everything you need—and nothing you don’t.
- Eliminate guesswork with AI-powered guidance.
- Clear crisp conversation—no matter what.
Engage your agents to create happy customers.
Providing agents with the right tools to interact with customers and each other goes a long way in motivating agents and preventing burnout. Monitor live conversations to coach agents in the moment and provide opportunities for continuous improvement with live prompts and automatic scorecards for call recordings.
- Record interactions automatically—Improve compliance and gain key insights by automatically capturing and processing voice and digital interactions.
- Optimize staff levels—Use historical trends and data to provide stellar service and accurate staff levels all the time.
- Monitor interactions live—Help agents in real time with prompts, customer details, resources, and step-by-step guidance.
- Manage agent performance—Actively monitor, assess, and coach employee performance with automatic scorecards for call recordings.
- Consolidate agent desktops—Manage schedules, training, customer information and more—from every touchpoint—all in a single, unified view.
- Generate fast ROI—Pay only for what you need with usage-based pricing up front. Quickly scale to add new capabilities as needed.
Video: Avaya workforce engagement transforms customer experience
Calculator: How much could you save?
Blog: Digital coworkers can help
Video: Allegiance concentrates on both customer and employee experiences
Build deeper connections with smarter routing.
Match each customer to the right agent based on things like preferred language, desired task, situation, and more—and fine-tune attributes in real time for a better experience on the fly.
- Fine-tune conversations—Add or subtract customer attributes on the fly based on comprehensive caller data in a unified agent desktop.
- Deepen customer relationships—Personalize every customer interaction with real-time insights across every touchpoint in the customer journey.
- Help agents succeed—Empower agents to give better service faster with context-driven predictive data and a 360-degree customer view.
- Anticipate what’s next—Cue agents to inform customers about sales and service opportunities—and help shape long-term ordering and inventory.
Video: Creating 9 million happy customers.
eBook: The right connections for amazing customer experiences
Make every experience easier.
Give customers personalized self-service options on their preferred channel and on their time, 24/7. And give employees a helping hand so they can focus on bigger tasks.
- Personalize self-service—Make self-service interactions as natural and personal as talking to a live agent.
- Reach more customers—Connect with customers wherever, whenever, and however they like.
- Shift from transactions to connections—Keep your customers coming back by using apps that are easy and intuitive.
- Free up agents for more interesting work—Allow automation to take on simple tasks—giving your agents the time and energy to tackle bigger customer needs.
Infographic: A day in the life of your contact center
Explore pricing:
Choose from Digital, Voice, or All-Media packages, or create your own unique solution.
Let our ACES expert staff help.
The Avaya Customer Experience Services team uses a meticulous process of analysis, design, and implementation to create customer experiences—including AI solutions—that align perfectly with your business needs.
Transform your contact center to meet today's needs.
Improve CX and customer loyalty without unnecessary business risks. Deliver a fully personalized experience that brings more intelligence to the Contact Centers with the insights in this Avaya and Frost Sullivan Visual Whitepaper.