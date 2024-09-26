See how each call is going with built-in monitoring to assess customer sentiment and ensure agents succeed on every interaction—all from a single desktop view.

Put a coach on every call: Help agents help customers with live monitoring, keyword spotting, sentiment analysis, and more.

Tag in at the right moment: See how every call is going in real time and pop in to assist when needed.

See the pulse of your business: Use AI-powered word clouds to understand hot topics, key trends, customer sentiment, and more.