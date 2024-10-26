Avaya Experience Platform Pricing

Plans and Pricing for
AXP On-Prem
As an Avaya customer, you're uniquely positioned to unlock Enterprise CX innovation. Modernize your customer experience today with one of these packages.
Essentials
User/MonthContact sales
Deliver world-class CX.
- Enterprise CX Voice+
i Retain existing enterprise contact center capabilities and enhance the customer and agent experience with AI-powered noise removal.
- Unified desktop
i Enhance agent experience and performaqnce with a single view of all interactions, tools, and resources.
- CRM integration
i Connect with Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. Customer data where you need it.
- Unified reporting & dashboards
i Turn data into actionable insights with real-time dashboards and custom reports.
- Unified customer journey
i Map every touchpoint for a 360-degree view. Understand their story, anticipate needs.
- Agent assist
i Empower your team with AI: real-time guidance, transcription, and summarization.
- Virtual agent ready
i Integrate your AI virtual agent seamlessly. Avaya prepares you for future self-service innovations.
- Advanced workflow orchestration
i Design and automate with Avaya’s orchestration tools. Focus on what matters.
Advanced
User/MonthContact sales
Maximize your customer engagement.
- Enterprise CX Voice+
i Retain existing enterprise contact center capabilities and enhance the customer and agent experience with AI-powered noise removal.
- Unified desktop
i Enhance agent experience and performaqnce with a single view of all interactions, tools, and resources.
- CRM integration
i Connect with Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. Customer data where you need it.
- Unified reporting & dashboards
i Turn data into actionable insights with real-time dashboards and custom reports.
- Unified customer journey
i Map every touchpoint for a 360-degree view. Understand their story, anticipate needs.
- Agent assist
i Empower your team with AI: real-time guidance, transcription, and summarization.
- Virtual agent ready
i Integrate your AI virtual agent seamlessly. Avaya prepares you for future self-service innovations.
- Advanced workflow orchestration
i Design and automate with Avaya’s orchestration tools. Focus on what matters.
- Omnichannel experiences
i Deliver a consistent experience across all channels. Manage voice and digital in one place.
- Digital channels
i Expand your reach with email, chat, and messaging. Meet customers where they are.
Powerful add-ons
Amplify your efficiency, engagement, and competitiveness with these additional solutions.
Unified communication & collaboration
Boost productivity, enhance collaboration, and streamline communication.
Proactive outbound engagement
Increase customer engagement and drive sales with targeted outreach.
AI virtual agent
Improve first-contact resolution and provide seamless support.
CX analytics & insights
Leverage AI for intent analysis and journey mapping to understand customer goals, personalize interactions, and enhance satisfaction.
Operational intelligence
Utilize AI for real-time monitoring, desktop and process analytics, and workflow automation to optimize operations, streamline processes, and boost efficiency.
Workforce engagement
Optimize workforce efficiency, improve quality, and ensure compliance.
Elevate your customer experience
Boost revenue, enhance customer satisfaction, foster employee loyalty, and reduce costs.
Meet your customers where they are
- Omnichannel experiences: Manage voice and digital interactions across all channels seamlessly.
- Digital channels: Connect with customers via email, chat, and messaging.
- Unified customer journey: Map touchpoints for a 360-degree view of customer interactions.
- Enterprise CX Voice+: Ensure clear communication with AI noise removal, enhancing agent focus.
Personalize the experiences you deliver
- CRM integration: Access customer data from Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.
- Unified reporting and dashboards: Real-time dashboards turn data into actionable insights.
- CX analytics and insights: Use analytics to personalize and improve customer interactions.
- Operational intelligence: Optimize contact center performance in real-time for personalization.
Empower your agents for success
- Unified desktop: Boost agent efficiency with all necessary tools in one place.
- Agent assist: AI-driven real-time guidance and transcription to maximize agent productivity.
- Unified communication & collaboration: Integrate voice, video, and messaging for seamless team collaboration.
- Workforce engagement: Enhance agent satisfaction and engagement for better customer service.
Reduce costs through automation
- Advanced workflow orchestration: Automate processes, freeing your team for high-value tasks.
- Virtual agent: Integrate AI-driven virtual agents for automated customer interactions.
- Virtual agent ready: Future-proof your contact center with your choice of AI virtual agent integration.
- Proactive outbound engagement: Automate outreach to reduce inbound contact and costs.