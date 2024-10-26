Avaya Experience Platform Pricing

Contact sales
Person working remotely on a laptop

Plans and Pricing for

AXP On-Prem

As an Avaya customer, you're uniquely positioned to unlock Enterprise CX innovation. Modernize your customer experience today with one of these packages. 

Essentials

$ 119 USD

User/Month

Contact sales

Deliver world-class CX.

  • Enterprise CX Voice+
    i Retain existing enterprise contact center capabilities and enhance the customer and agent experience with AI-powered noise removal.
  • Unified desktop
    i Enhance agent experience and performaqnce with a single view of all interactions, tools, and resources.
  • CRM integration
    i Connect with Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. Customer data where you need it.
  • Unified reporting & dashboards
    i Turn data into actionable insights with real-time dashboards and custom reports.
  • Unified customer journey
    i Map every touchpoint for a 360-degree view. Understand their story, anticipate needs.
  • Agent assist
    i Empower your team with AI: real-time guidance, transcription, and summarization.
  • Virtual agent ready
    i Integrate your AI virtual agent seamlessly. Avaya prepares you for future self-service innovations.
  • Advanced workflow orchestration
    i Design and automate with Avaya’s orchestration tools. Focus on what matters.

Advanced

$ 169 USD

User/Month

Contact sales

Maximize your customer engagement.

  • Enterprise CX Voice+
    i Retain existing enterprise contact center capabilities and enhance the customer and agent experience with AI-powered noise removal.
  • Unified desktop
    i Enhance agent experience and performaqnce with a single view of all interactions, tools, and resources.
  • CRM integration
    i Connect with Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. Customer data where you need it.
  • Unified reporting & dashboards
    i Turn data into actionable insights with real-time dashboards and custom reports.
  • Unified customer journey
    i Map every touchpoint for a 360-degree view. Understand their story, anticipate needs.
  • Agent assist
    i Empower your team with AI: real-time guidance, transcription, and summarization.
  • Virtual agent ready
    i Integrate your AI virtual agent seamlessly. Avaya prepares you for future self-service innovations.
  • Advanced workflow orchestration
    i Design and automate with Avaya’s orchestration tools. Focus on what matters.
  • Omnichannel experiences
    i Deliver a consistent experience across all channels. Manage voice and digital in one place.
  • Digital channels
    i Expand your reach with email, chat, and messaging. Meet customers where they are.

Powerful add-ons

Amplify your efficiency, engagement, and competitiveness with these additional solutions.

Unified communication & collaboration

Boost productivity, enhance collaboration, and streamline communication.

Proactive outbound engagement

Increase customer engagement and drive sales with targeted outreach.

AI virtual agent

Improve first-contact resolution and provide seamless support.

CX analytics & insights

Leverage AI for intent analysis and journey mapping to understand customer goals, personalize interactions, and enhance satisfaction.

Operational intelligence

Utilize AI for real-time monitoring, desktop and process analytics, and workflow automation to optimize operations, streamline processes, and boost efficiency.

Workforce engagement

Optimize workforce efficiency, improve quality, and ensure compliance.

Elevate your customer experience

Boost revenue, enhance customer satisfaction, foster employee loyalty, and reduce costs.

Meet​ your customers​ where they are​

  • Omnichannel experiences: Manage voice and digital interactions across all channels seamlessly.
  • Digital channels: Connect with customers via email, chat, and messaging.
  • Unified customer journey: Map touchpoints for a 360-degree view of customer interactions.
  • Enterprise CX Voice+: Ensure clear communication with AI noise removal, enhancing agent focus.

Personalize​ the experiences​ you deliver​

  • CRM integration: Access customer data from Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.
  • Unified reporting and dashboards: Real-time dashboards turn data into actionable insights.
  • CX analytics and insights: Use analytics to personalize and improve customer interactions.
  • Operational intelligence: Optimize contact center performance in real-time for personalization.

Empower your agents for success

  • Unified desktop: Boost agent efficiency with all necessary tools in one place.
  • Agent assist: AI-driven real-time guidance and transcription to maximize agent productivity.
  • Unified communication & collaboration: Integrate voice, video, and messaging for seamless team collaboration.
  • Workforce engagement: Enhance agent satisfaction and engagement for better customer service.

Reduce costs through automation

  • Advanced workflow orchestration: Automate processes, freeing your team for high-value tasks.
  • Virtual agent: Integrate AI-driven virtual agents for automated customer interactions.
  • Virtual agent ready: Future-proof your contact center with your choice of AI virtual agent integration.
  • Proactive outbound engagement: Automate outreach to reduce inbound contact and costs.
Show more Show less

Leading brands trust Avaya

AAA logo
Aflac logo
AT&T logo
Bank of America logo
BBVA logo
Citigroup logo
Comcast logo
COX logo
CVS Health logo
DELL logo
Delta logo
Disney logo
Home Dept logo
Liberty Mutual logo
Nordstrom logo
Paypal logo
Prudential logo
Southwest logo
Teleperformance logo
UPS logo
Yahoo logo

Let's get started





https://prod.avaya.com/