Avaya Experience Platform Hybrid Cloud Solutions
Ignite game-changing innovation.
Avaya Experience Platform delivers powerful hybrid cloud solutions that unify the agent experience, unleash leading-edge AI capabilities across all channels, and create exceptional personalized customer experiences that set you apart from the competition.
With Avaya, you can effortlessly ignite game-changing innovation, delivering both the customer experiences and employee experiences that drive the business growth you aspire to.”
Benefits of AXP Hybrid Cloud Solutions.
Avaya enhances your current solution and propels it forward through innovation. The result is continuity and stability while closing gaps and adding revolutionary new AI capabilities. Innovation without disruption ensures excellence in every customer interaction and protects your investment.
- Add AI and advanced capabilities from the cloud to your existing solution.
- Embrace all digital and voice channels in a single browser based unified client.
- Protect your existing investment in voice routing, infrastructure, and employee training.
- Deliver personalized experiences that elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty.
- Boost your employee productivity, retention, and wellness with cutting edge technology.
ACES Professional Services
Exceptional customer experiences drive superior business outcomes. Achieving these results requires specialized teams with refined skills. Avaya Customer Experience Services (ACES) supports your Avaya Experience Platform journey and hybrid deployment at every stage, ensuring optimal success.
Avaya Support
Avaya is committed to providing comprehensive support from the moment you engage with us, ensuring a seamless experience throughout our relationship. From initial onboarding to ongoing assistance, we stand by your side offering expertise, resources, and personalized solutions to meet your evolving needs. Avaya is your reliable partner, dedicated to your success every step of the way.
Committed to your success
Avaya delivers a unified hybrid cloud experience, integrating on-premises and cloud solutions to keep your operations running smoothly. Avaya unified client gives agents, supervisors, and other customer service personnel one place to access the information they need to deliver a superior customer experience. Avaya’s hybrid cloud approach offers the benefits of having a single user interface for all your channels.
Read the White Paper: Transitioning to the Hybrid Cloud: A Strategic Approach to Contact Center Innovation