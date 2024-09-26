DevConnect: Avaya’s Developer & Technology Partner Program
Leverage Avaya SDKs & APIs, plus compliance-tested solutions.
Access the latest Avaya SDKs and API resources and bring your innovations to light.
Utilize forum boards and enhanced developer support when you need a bit of help.
Refer to DevConnect Application Notes and accelerate time-to-value with DevConnect Technology Partner solutions.
Experience additional benefits as a Technology Partner, including compliance testing, lab system licensing, and co-selling.
Explore DevConnect membership options that best fits your needs.
Expand your capabilities with Avaya SDKs and APIs.
Download current-release SDKs and developer resources for Avaya Aura suite, Avaya Experience Platform (AXP), Orchestration Designer, Avaya IP Office, Avaya Client SDK, and more.
Search Avaya Support for additional developer guides and product documents
Developer Forums and more from Avaya Support.
From broad product operations to specialized API-level questions, Avaya Support forums cover key Avaya platforms & APIs, including Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services; IP Office; Avaya Aura Contact Center; Orchestration Designer and POM; and Avaya Client SDK.
Note: An Avaya SSO ID is required to post/respond in the Support Forums. DevConnect members should use the Other/No Relationship option when signing up for an Avaya SSO ID.
DevConnect Enhanced Developer Support provides more assistance.
Don’t wait for “go live” challenges to plan for additional assistance. A Support-enabled DevConnect Membership offers access to Avaya experts during your early development phases, with deep product and API knowledge to keep you moving forward.
Get the same Enhanced Developer Support access available to our Technology Partners, including log file analysis, code inspection, and API support.
Ask us about Support-enabled Membership options to help keep your efforts on track.
Email devconnect@avaya.com
DevConnect Application Notes—keys to success.
DevConnect Application notes provide detailed implementation guidance on compliance-tested solution from our Technology Partners, outlining key functionality validated during joint testing along with step-by-step configuration to help drive faster integration efforts.
Search Avaya Support using the Technology Partner company or solution name as a keyword and filtering on Application & Technical Notes as a Content Type.
Enhance business productivity with innovative, compatible solutions.
Whether you need expertise in UC or Contact Centers solutions, or something tailored for a specific vertical market, DevConnect Partners have you covered. Our ecosystem is always growing, always evolving to provide the latest innovations and solution capabilities that push your business to greater success.
Become part of our DevConnect ecosystem.
Open to ISVs, SPs, and SIs, the Avaya DevConnect Program assists in developing interoperable and bespoke solutions that enable Avaya customers in their own journeys.
Drive increased business with Avaya customers through membership in the DevConnect Program, including a dedicated Partner Development Manager (PDM), enhanced Developer Support, Compliance Testing, co-marketing/co-selling support, and more.
Contact us to learn more about Technology Partner Memberships or ask your PDM for access to additional DevConnect services.
