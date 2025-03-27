Silver Spring Pathfinder’s Secret to Innovation: Avaya Experience Platform
Avaya Experience Platform allowed the Silver Spring Pathfinder (SSP) to innovate with omnichannel, virtual work capabilities, and more all while retaining its core service.
The government of Singapore recognizes that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have historically suffered from substantially reduced prospects of securing and retaining employment and is actively encouraging employers to look for ways to utilize this very capable but often overlooked group. Silver Spring Pathfinder (SSP) is championing change on this front, seeing the strengths and skills that PWDs can bring to contact center operations and helping to drive interest in PWD hiring, which has increased 30% since 2020.
