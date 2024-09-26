Contact Avaya
If you're experiencing trouble using your usual number to contact Avaya, please use the appropriate alternate number below.
|Group Name
|Current Toll-Free Number
Managed Services (Avaya Services)
866-282-9267
Global Support Services (Siebel) customers/partners
800-242-2121
Avaya Tech Help Me (GSS)
800-248-1234
Absence Reporting (GSS)
(720) 444-9494
Cloud (Avaya Cloud Office, CPaaS) USA
866-28292-45
Sales, Marketing, Services
866-GO-AVAYA
Global Billing, Disputes & Accounts Receivable (OEFC)
800-225-0266
Global Billing, Disputes & Accounts Receivable (OEFC)
800-852-2436
Global Billing, Disputes & Accounts Receivable (OEFC)
800-328-7833
Cloud (Avaya Cloud Office, CPaaS, CCaaS) Canada
+1-800-211-7481
GSS Platinum Touch Customers
+1-800-282-1361
Avaya Toll-Fraud
+1-800-643-2353
Avaya Service Operations Support Center
+1-800-222-1538
SOSC North America Field Status
+1-800-636-8597