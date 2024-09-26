Contact Avaya

If you're experiencing trouble using your usual number to contact Avaya, please use the appropriate alternate number below.

Group NameCurrent Toll-Free Number

Managed Services (Avaya Services)

866-282-9267

Global Support Services (Siebel) customers/partners

800-242-2121

Avaya Tech Help Me (GSS)

800-248-1234

Absence Reporting (GSS)

(720) 444-9494

Cloud (Avaya Cloud Office, CPaaS) USA

866-28292-45

Sales, Marketing, Services

866-GO-AVAYA

Global Billing, Disputes & Accounts Receivable (OEFC)

800-225-0266

Global Billing, Disputes & Accounts Receivable (OEFC)

800-852-2436

Global Billing, Disputes & Accounts Receivable (OEFC)

800-328-7833

Cloud (Avaya Cloud Office, CPaaS, CCaaS) Canada

+1-800-211-7481

GSS Platinum Touch Customers

+1-800-282-1361

Avaya Toll-Fraud

+1-800-643-2353

Avaya Service Operations Support Center

+1-800-222-1538

SOSC North America Field Status

+1-800-636-8597