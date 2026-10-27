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Bots + humans in the contact center: AI for your agents
Learn with Avaya and Verint how bots and agents can work together to deliver faster, smarter service—without disrupting your current operations.
Unlock the future of CX and EX with Avaya Infinity
Gain insights into the Avaya Infinity proposition, see a live product demonstration, and hear roadmap highlights.
Town hall: Overview of Avaya’s strategy & insights into Avaya Infinity
Obtain a deeper understanding of the Avaya Infinity platform, its capabilities, and the ongoing developments that align with our commitment to deliver exceptional customer experiences that modernize and preserve your existing Avaya investments.
Watch Avaya Infinity demo sessions on-demand
Stop renting AI: how to own intelligence in the enterprise
See how to streamline operations and "innovate in place." Instead of a costly rip-and-replace, learn how to layer advanced AI, automation, and MCP-based orchestration directly onto your existing infrastructure.
Avaya & Verint: Evolving your WEM investment in the age of AI
Learn how to confidently bridge the gap between your trusted WEM solutions and an intelligent, AI-orchestrated workforce.
Modernizing with Avaya Infinity
Learn how to 'Innovate in place' by enhancing your current infrastructure with modern AI and intelligence—without the cost and risk of a 'rip-and-replace' approach.
Supercharge your CRM with Avaya Infinity
See how the agent experience evolves from simple CRM integration to a unified, enterprise-controlled experience—where data, workflows, and intelligence come together in one orchestrated environment.
Unlock the power of your data with Avaya Infinity
Discover how our enhanced analytics can help you unlock deeper insights and make smarter business decisions.
Design your customer's perfect journey with Avaya Infinity
See how the Experience Designer uses intelligent orchestration to unify channels, data, and AI-powered workflows, delivering seamless and high-impact interactions at scale.
Move beyond channel-hopping: The power of conversational context
Discover how Avaya Infinity leverages AI and intelligent orchestration to unify channels, insights, and workflows across your enterprise in our third live demo session.
The best of both worlds: Cloud agility with on-prem security
Explore how Avaya Infinity combines the agility and capabilities of the cloud with the security of on-prem deployments—all within a single universal architecture that supports cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments.
Discover how our open, AI-powered platform breaks down silos and transforms customer experiences
This session features a live demo focused on solving a key CX challenge, showcasing real-world use cases and the agility of Avaya Infinity.