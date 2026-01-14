Mission success depends on military readiness
With ever-changing mission requirements, you must have secure and seamless virtual environments and modern mobile communications that support making informed decisions and coordinating command and control of operations forces around the world.
Seamless communications
- Connect a distributed defense workforce, including joint and coalition forces, organizations and service providers
- Integrate legacy systems with new solutions
- Leverage simplified tools for timely and effective collaboration and increased productivity
Contact center
- Support new channels of engagement
- Implement highly reliable application platforms and redundancy options
- Provide fast, efficient self-service with agent assist as needed
Secure cloud
- Provide secure and reliable mobile communications anywhere, any time
- Enhance war-fighting capabilities and improve operational efficiency
- Obtain cost-effective and sufficient information security
Certifications
- JITC
- FedRAMP
- FIPS
- NASBO
- TAA
- TSG
- Tempest
Professional services
- Access cleared, knowledgeable, and experienced experts
- Design and integrate custom solutions
- Facilitate cloud adoptions and migration
Integrate next-gen solutions with legacy systems
Keep your investment in what’s working and modernize with our portfolio of secure, new technology: enterprise class telephony, real-time audio, video and web collaboration, voice messaging and mobility applications.
- Support legacy connections with open architecture solutions
- Provide a growth platform that embraces new capabilities
- Comply with department policy and guidance for interoperability
Support personnel in the cloud
Streamline your processes to better support defense operations. Cloud computing provides you with secure, open, converged and innovative solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, anywhere in the world.
- Build a modern, secure network that is manageable end to end
- Provide intrusion detection, prevention, and firewalling capabilities
- Meet federal mandates for information security, agile IT, mobile functionality, and reduced risk management costs
Modernizing government communications
Avaya offers a portfolio of contract vehicles to support you.
IL5 requirements secure the DoW’s move to the cloud
See how the DoW can leverage these cloud solutionss to protect its mission-critical unclassified data from cyberattacks and misuse.