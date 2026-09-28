AI is transforming how life sciences and pharmaceutical organizations engage patients, support healthcare professionals, empower employees, and operate across increasingly complex technology environments. But one question stands above the rest: Who controls the future of your patient, provider, and employee experiences, your organization or your technology vendors?

At Avaya, we believe the answer should be you. That is why we are embracing the open future of AI, building the Avaya Infinity® platform to support Model Context Protocol (MCP).

It is the right move for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technology, and other life sciences organizations that need to innovate without abandoning trusted systems, sensitive data, established workflows, or the security, privacy, and governance requirements that protect patients, healthcare professionals, and the enterprise.

Read the press release