Avaya Services for Healthcare

Expertise that powers healthcare connections
Get the guidance your care network needs by designing, implementing, and managing the communications infrastructure that strengthens patient, provider, and care team relationships. This drives better outcomes across the continuum of care.
We strengthen the patient connections that build healthcare value
Our healthcare specialists help assess, design, and manage communications systems that improve access, streamline workflows, and support care delivery. From deployment through ongoing optimization, we help maintain consistent performance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.
Avaya Professional Services for healthcare
Define your communications strategy, plan for regulatory and operational requirements, and deploy technology while maintaining continuity of care. With 300+ packaged services and customizable engagements, we support hospitals, clinics, and health systems to:
- Integrate EHRs, patient access platforms, and clinical systems
- Deploy contact centers for scheduling, triage, and patient support
- Apply AI within care coordination and operational workflows
- Accelerate deployment of virtual care and collaboration capabilities
Managed Services for healthcare IT
The Perfect Balance of Avaya-managed and self-managed operations. Our healthcare-focused managed services provide ITIL- and ISO-aligned support across your communications ecosystem, including infrastructure, endpoints, and hybrid deployments backed by SLAs and compliance requirements.
- Reduce operational burden on internal IT teams
- Maintain uptime for patient-facing and clinical systems
- Manage updates and performance across distributed care environments
Support services for healthcare continuity
Access proactive, always-on support designed to maintain uptime, reliability, and resilience across healthcare environments. Avaya addresses issues before they impact clinical teams or patients, with response protocols aligned to healthcare operations.
- 24/7 monitoring of mission-critical systems
- Priority response for care delivery disruptions
- Patch management and system hardening aligned to healthcare compliance requirements
Healthcare organizations rely on Avaya to support patient communication and operations
General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) transforms the Medicare experience
GDIT and Avaya use contact center technologies to support high-volume Medicare interactions, improving IVR containment and reducing agent workload to deliver more efficient service for beneficiaries.
Johns Hopkins Healthcare System (JHHS) connects the patient experience
JHHS and Avaya join forces to unify enterprise siloes, integrating the JHHS Electronic Health Records system and Contact Center in inventive ways that drive more personal, efficient and satisfying patient experiences.
Krankenhäuser Buchholz/Winsen digitalizes critical hospital communications
The hospital alliance and Avaya deploy a fail-safe, geo-redundant communication platform, integrating automated emergency alarms and mobile collaboration tools to ensure operational reliability and a superior experience for staff and patients.