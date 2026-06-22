Enhancing communications in state & local governments

Improve how you’re communicating with citizens, other agencies, and partners. Deliver consistent and reliable services, from emergency dispatch to public utility management to updating citizen data. Our best-in-class solutions are affordable, efficient, highly scalable—and ready in the cloud, on-premise, or as a hybrid of both.

State and local government purchasing options

Secure cloud

  • Mitigate intrusion and fraud risks
  • Integrate solutions that comply with Federal NIST, agency, and market-specific security requirements
  • Implement on-premise or hybrid FedRAMP-compliant secure cloud solutions

Unified communications

  • Implement a secure, simple, seamless collaboration solution
  • Create superior experiences for citizens
  • Improve workforce productivity
Unified Communications

Contact center

  • Streamline workflows
  • Create, smarter, more intuitive interactions with AI
  • Provide fast, efficient self-service with agent assist as needed
Avaya Infinity Platform

Devices and phones

  • Elevate team collaboration, productivity and job satisfaction
  • Take desktop communications mobile
  • Scale your workforce with a subscription option
Find your fit

Professional services

  • Access cleared, knowledgeable, and experienced experts
  • Design and integrate custom solutions
  • Facilitate cloud adoptions and migration
Learn more

Avaya Cloud Office for state and local government

Avaya Cloud Office for state and local government

Exceed citizen expectations

Citizens expect to receive government information and services across any media and channel with the same speed and efficiency they enjoy in their private lives.

  • Seamless customer journey that’s as easy for the citizen as it is for the customer service agent
  • Best customer experience, smartest agent, and most personalized, predictive, and proactive experience
  • AI machine learning builds natural customer language and dialog interactions to deliver intelligent conversations and accurate responses in real time

Solve the location challenge

Pinpoint the exact location of citizens in need and provide critical information to first responders deployed to assist in an emergency.

  • Identify citizen location, including for mobile callers
  • Connect decision makers with resources and data to facilitate faster responses
  • Track rescuer status

Move citizen services into the digital age

Modernize aging communications systems to keep pace with the connected world of new digital channels including mobile, video, and social media. Our cloud-based delivery architectures are secure, open, extensible and available on demand.

  • No rip and replace required
  • Cost-saving and efficient
  • Opens transition of resources to other IT priorities

Your AI. Your way. Every interaction.

Avaya Infinity is built on a simple principle: the enterprise should control which AI models power its customer experience, how they are deployed, and how humans and AI work together. We call that tandem care. It starts with choice.

Maximize the potential with AI

Purchasing info

Contract details and pricing information for government purchasing of Avaya solutions.

State & local government
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Talk with an expert

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