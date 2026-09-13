Expertise that powers every driver, member, and mobility connection
Get the guidance you need at every step, from designing and implementing to managing your communications infrastructure, so your organization can deliver reliable, responsive experiences across customer service, roadside assistance, connected services, mobility operations, dealer support, and employee collaboration.
We strengthen the connections that keep customers and mobility services moving
Our specialists help you assess, design, and manage your communications infrastructure for smarter performance, greater resilience, and continuous modernization. From deployment to optimization, we help keep critical communications running seamlessly across contact centers, roadside operations, dealerships, service networks, mobility platforms, corporate offices, and hybrid environments.
Avaya Professional Services
Design the right communications environment for drivers, members, customers, agents, roadside teams, dealers, service partners, and employees. Plan for contingencies, integrate new capabilities, and manage modernization with 300+ packaged services and fully customizable engagements built around your operational, customer experience, and technology requirements.
Managed Services
Choose the right balance between an Avaya-managed and self-managed environment based on your operational, customer experience, and technical needs. Avaya offers a full stack of ITIL/ISO-aligned standard or custom services for your communications infrastructure, backed by SLAs to help support the availability and continuity automotive and mobility operations demand.
Support Services
Keep the communications behind roadside assistance, customer service, connected vehicle support, dealer operations, mobility services, and workforce collaboration performing at their best. Get comprehensive, cost-effective support designed to maximize reliability and availability, identify potential issues early, and resolve problems quickly so your teams can stay focused on customers, vehicles, and mobility operations.
Why customers choose us
GDIT demonstrates how automation can help manage high-volume service demand
GDIT uses Avaya contact center technology to support large interaction volumes while increasing automation and reducing agent workload. Automotive and mobility organizations can apply similar approaches to roadside assistance, service scheduling, recalls, warranty inquiries, vehicle support, and other high-volume customer operations.
Aflac shows how intelligent assistance can improve important customer interactions
Aflac uses innovative Avaya technologies, including AI agent assist, to help employees deliver more efficient and empathetic support. Automotive and mobility organizations can apply similar capabilities when customers need roadside help, accident support, vehicle information, service assistance, or other high-value interactions.
Access Bank demonstrates how organizations can modernize while maintaining hybrid environments
Access Bank combines established on-premises communications capabilities with cloud-based digital channels and automation. Its approach demonstrates how automotive and mobility organizations can introduce new digital experiences, AI, and automation while continuing to maximize existing infrastructure and technology investments.