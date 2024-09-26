Metrigy Research: Modernizing the Contact Center

Get the answers to common questions around contact center modernization; its core elements, the risk of business disruption, UC & CC integration, agent experience, and return on investment.

As companies invest heavily in their customer experience strategy, they are seeking the best ways to upgrade and optimize their technology to continuously modernize their contact centers. In this research report, Metrigy’s CEO & Principal Analyst, Robin Gareiss, answers common questions around contact center modernization from IT and CX leaders.

Did you know that contact centers saw a 54% jump in revenue when they integrated UC and contact center solutions from the same provider? Download the report for more metrics and insights on integrating communication channels, incorporating AI, and utilizing analytics to maximize your contact center’s performance.