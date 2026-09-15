Automotive and mobility solutions are becoming highly connected. Advancements like EVs, telematics, digital retail, and autonomous systems are reshaping how users buy, operate, and service vehicles. Yet automation cannot replace dependable human communication.

During roadside strandings, charging failures, or fleet issues, quick connections remain vital. Communications also link operations, dealerships, call centers, field teams, security, and partners.

Voice is now integrated with customer data, workflows, analytics, and AI processes. This makes system availability, security, interoperability, voice quality, and control crucial. Avaya Nexus is specifically engineered for these requirements.