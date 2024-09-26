Challenge: Companies still invest significant budget and effort managing PCI DSS controls even though they have implemented Pause & Resume.

Solution: Sycurio, integrated into Avaya’s Cloud Office platform, securely handles payment card information while maintaining real-time interactions between customers and agents.

Results: By replacing Pause and Resume with Sycurio.Voice, companies significantly reduce the scope of PCI DSS compliance in their contact center environment; while enhancing data security and protection and reduced PCI compliance scope and less PCI Compliance burden. The improved CX gives consumers experienced a seamless and efficient payment process, while companies achieve greater operational efficiencies and reduced compliance costs and workload.