Cognigy
Harness the full power of AI without disruption.
Meet customers’ demand for instant and personalized service—anytime, on any channel, with an AI workforce tailor-made for your Avaya contact center by Cognigy.
Cognigy’s native integration enables you to deploy intelligent AI-powered automation and assistance, that lift the burden of repetitive, low-complexity tasks off customers’ and agents’ shoulders so you can put customers first.
At a glance:
Natural, humanlike voice and text dialogues
30+ channel connectors for both phone & digital messaging
Award-winning NLU 100+ languages
100+ prebuilt backend and third-party integrations
Multi-model LLM orchestration
Deploy in the cloud or on-premises
Built-in conversational analytics for every channel
SOC 2 & ISO certified, GDPR, and HIPAA compliance
Benefits of the Avaya/Cognigy partnership.
- Industry-specific pre-trained AI Agents for smooth customer experience.
- Multilingual call and chat support in 100+ languages.
- Seamless integration with Avaya and other enterprise systems.
- Accurately answer any customer query with Cognigy AI’s ability to absorb enterprise knowledge.
- Real-time assistance and actionable service insights for human agents.
Key impact for customers
- 30% CSAT improvement
- 15% shorter average handling time
- 30 seconds saved per call
Key business solutions
- Automate identity and verification
- Provide agent assistance in real-time
- Ensure intelligent routing for smoother communications
- Automate item returns and exchanges
- Streamline refunds and rebookings
- Optimize “where’s my order” inquiries